Emil Bove: Trump appoints one of his former personal lawyers for the prestigious seat of the Federal Court of Appeal

President Donald Trump appointed Emil Bove, one of his former personal lawyers and now a senior official of the Ministry of Justice, to be a judge of the Federal Court of Appeal.

Trump announced the appointment of Boves to the American Court of Appeal for the 3rd circuit in a social media position on Wednesday, saying that Bove is intelligent, hard and respected by everyone.

It will end the armament of justice, will restore the rule of law and will do everything necessary, make America again, wrote Trump. Emil Bove will never let you down!

The appointment of Boves opens the way to a probable confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, in which Democrats should challenge it to explain some of the most controversial measures by the Ministry of Justice Trumps, some of which have resulted in mass resignations and layoffs within the department. These efforts were largely made by Bove himself.

During his first weeks at the Doj, Bove quickly became one of the most powerful and influential politicians in the Trump administration. In a few days, he published a service note that threatened to continue the state and local officials who resist the administrations of the repression of federal immigration.

Bove was the face of the administrative campaign to abandon the accusations of corruption against the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, putting pressure on the main prosecutors to sign his dismissal and catalyze a wave of resignations of prosecutors in New York and DC.

He also ordered the dismissal of eight senior FBI officials and asked for information on thousands of FBI employees who worked on the riot of the American Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Now, as the first deputy for Todd Blanche, the number two work of the Dojs, the Boves work focused mainly on the application of the Trumps immigration program.

In an article on social networks after the announcement of his appointment, Blanche said that he could not be more proud of my friend Emil Bove.

I have known Emil for years and his dedication to this country, as well as his integrity and his brilliant legal spirit will make him an excellent judge, Blanche, who also worked as one of the Trumps personal lawyers. Well won, my friend!

Bove also contributes to directing a new effort from the Ministry of Justice called the Armament Working Group, which is responsible for examining current and old prosecutors and FBI employees.

Bove is one of the many former Trump's personal lawyers appointed to high -level legal jobs within the administration, notably John Sauer, the general solicitor, and Blanche, the assistant prosecutor. Trump also installed other allies in the best places in the department, including the director of the FBI Kash Patel and the Attorney General Pam Bondi.

During his mandate as a Trumps lawyer, Bove helped defend Trump in his federal criminal affairs, who were both rejected after Trump was re-elected, and in the New York Hush-Money case, where Trump was found guilty of the 34 accusations.

Reached by CNN, Bove said that he had no comments on the appointment.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNNS Paula Reid contributed to this report.

