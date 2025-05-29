



Addressing the inhabitants of Sikkim in the Golden Jubilee of the State by videoconference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Thursday's progress of Sikkim in the past 50 years and underlined the contribution of his government to the development of the State. “Over the past decade, our government has brought northeast to the development center. We are working on the resolution of Act East, with the ideology of Act Fast. Recently, the northeast investment summit took place in Delhi, where investors have announced major investments throughout the northeast, including the Sikkim. With that, great job opportunities will be available for young people in Sikkim”, he said. Prime Minister Modi also underlined how Sikkim has become the hunt for adventure sports, stressing that his government is dedicated to making India a sports superpower. “We want Northeast to move in this direction,” he said. The PM Modi has reiterated that the “Viksit Bharat” can be built on four pillars – the poor, farmers, women and young people. On the agricultural front, Prime Minister Modi praised the farmers in Sikkim and said they were “at the forefront of the new agriculture trend towards which the country is moving today”. “To promote the organic basket of Sikkim, the central government builds the country's first biological fishing group in Sikkim … This will generate new opportunities for young people in Sikkim,” he added. Prime Minister Modi began his two -day tour in four states today. His first stop was Sikkim. However, due to bad weather, Prime Minister Modi could not go to Gangtok for the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Sikkim State. Instead, he approached the inhabitants of Sikkim via a Bagdogra from Western Bengal Video. During his two -day visit, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Terminal at Patna airport, a Bihar power plant and the main infrastructure projects in Western Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. In Sikkim, the PM Modi has practically participated in the celebrations Sikkim @ 50. As he could not go to the Sikkim, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects in the state – including a new district hospital of 500 beds worth 750 roots of rupees in the Namchi district and a passing mail in Sangachoeling – video. The PM Modi will realize the Western Bengal, where it will lay the founding stone of the city gas distribution project in the districts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar around 2:15 p.m. in an important step to increase gas connectivity in the region. The project, worth more than RS 1010, aims to provide natural gas (PNG) to more than 2.5 Lakh households. After Bengal, Prime Minister Modi will go to Bihar where he will inaugurate the newly built passenger terminal from Patna airport. Posted by: SAYAN GANGULY Posted on: May 29, 2025

