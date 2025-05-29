Politics
Political observers call for the entry of Hajj Isam can between Jokowi to become president of the PPP
Indoposco.id – The political observer Ray Rangkuti detected a large maneuver in the body of the Uni Development Party (PPP).
According to him, if it is true that the mining entrepreneur Isam Hajj will enter the PPP, then the transfer of power to the party bearing Kaaba is only waiting for the formality.
In addition, the big program has placed a strategic figure as a candidate for the President General (Caketum) and two names have surfaced, namely Amran Sulaiman and Joko Widodo.
If it is true that Haji Isam has entered, we can suspect that the question of PPP proxy is over. I'm just waiting for the formality. And Caketum is the most strategic position, Ray said in a statement received Thursday (05/29/2025).
Ray said that Jokowi's name was called a solid candidate for PPP Caketum. The reason, according to Ray, the former president of the Republic of Indonesia is looking for a new political labuhan to continue his vision of power after the formal power at the palace.
The PSI is considered too small and less rooted. While the PPP has a large and historic traditional base.
Attracting PPP will automatically strengthen Mr. Jokowi's political position and open a political path for Gibran or even Bobby. The combination of PPP and PSI in 2029 could be a black horse, said Ray.
Ray assessed that the former Minister of Agriculture had only a chance if the blessing of Prabowo suffered was descended. However, a number of obstacles eclipsed.
Based on time constraints because of its position in the cabinet, in the power of electoral sales which is not yet qualified.
The PPP needs a figure that can again increase this part in Parliament. In our political culture, the electability of the political party depends very much on the popularity of Ketum. Jokowi can fill the room. Amran? It could be the second option, he said.
The answer is positive, yes. Compared to numbers, the beach is 60%. PSI will always be held by Kaesang, he added.
He added, with the inclusion of Haji Isam and the possibility of Jokowi has progressed as general president, PPP was preparing to become a new strategic axis on the national political scene.
“This maneuver is not only a struggle for seats, but the battle of management and the future of moderate Islamic political forces in Indonesia,” he concluded.
For more information, the President of the United Development Party Tribunal (PPP), Ade Irfan Pulungan, called Joko Widodo the most suitable figure to lead the party bearing Kaaba.
According to him, if Jokowi is willing to become the general president of the PPP, it will be a political gift that can save and transform the party towards a new glory.
If the offer came and Jokowi responded positively, it was not only extraordinary but the momentum of gold for the PPP, said Irfan.
He thinks that, under the direction of Jokowi, the PPP will get up and return to enter Senayan during the 2029 elections. In fact, IRFAN is optimistic that the PPP can enter the first five and have remained a strategic position in Parliament.
“Pak Jokowi has a long experience, the experience of directing the government and the understanding of the history and pulse of the PPP pulse. He is a complete figure,” he said.
According to the former main expert in the presidential staff office, PPP currently needs significant structural improvement and transformation.
And only Jokowi caliber figures are considered capable of performing heavy tasks effectively and gradually.
The PPP needs a strong, experienced and visionary figure. Jokowi is the answer, he said. (iron)
|
Sources
2/ https://indoposco.id/headline/2025/05/29/pengamat-politik-sebut-masuknya-haji-isam-bisa-antar-jokowi-jadi-ketum-ppp
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The size of 5.1 earthquake disturbed southeastern Iran – Anadolu Agency
- Imran says no to give an agreement: Leader Pti
- PM Modi to launch projects worth 50,000 crosses in the bihar linked to a survey
- Tennis Best bets for Thursday 29 May
- What does Stalin says a new statue on attempt to re-adapt the history of Russia BBC News
- Donald Trump blames Europe as a deadly impact of American cuts on AIDS
- Lucy Connolly is not a political prisoner
- Political observers call for the entry of Hajj Isam can between Jokowi to become president of the PPP
- Rutgers Greg Schiano among most polarizing coaches in University Football
- 17 organs found in Mexican home
- The American commercial court blocks the prices of Donald Trump, saying that they were exceeding any authority
- PM Modi to visit Sikkim, Western Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh; What is the agenda? Check the full schedule