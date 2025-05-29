Political observers call for the entry of Hajj Isam can between Jokowi to become president of the PPP

Indoposco.id – The political observer Ray Rangkuti detected a large maneuver in the body of the Uni Development Party (PPP).

According to him, if it is true that the mining entrepreneur Isam Hajj will enter the PPP, then the transfer of power to the party bearing Kaaba is only waiting for the formality.

In addition, the big program has placed a strategic figure as a candidate for the President General (Caketum) and two names have surfaced, namely Amran Sulaiman and Joko Widodo.

If it is true that Haji Isam has entered, we can suspect that the question of PPP proxy is over. I'm just waiting for the formality. And Caketum is the most strategic position, Ray said in a statement received Thursday (05/29/2025).

Ray said that Jokowi's name was called a solid candidate for PPP Caketum. The reason, according to Ray, the former president of the Republic of Indonesia is looking for a new political labuhan to continue his vision of power after the formal power at the palace.

The PSI is considered too small and less rooted. While the PPP has a large and historic traditional base.

Attracting PPP will automatically strengthen Mr. Jokowi's political position and open a political path for Gibran or even Bobby. The combination of PPP and PSI in 2029 could be a black horse, said Ray.

Ray assessed that the former Minister of Agriculture had only a chance if the blessing of Prabowo suffered was descended. However, a number of obstacles eclipsed.

Based on time constraints because of its position in the cabinet, in the power of electoral sales which is not yet qualified.

The PPP needs a figure that can again increase this part in Parliament. In our political culture, the electability of the political party depends very much on the popularity of Ketum. Jokowi can fill the room. Amran? It could be the second option, he said.

The answer is positive, yes. Compared to numbers, the beach is 60%. PSI will always be held by Kaesang, he added.

He added, with the inclusion of Haji Isam and the possibility of Jokowi has progressed as general president, PPP was preparing to become a new strategic axis on the national political scene.

“This maneuver is not only a struggle for seats, but the battle of management and the future of moderate Islamic political forces in Indonesia,” he concluded.

For more information, the President of the United Development Party Tribunal (PPP), Ade Irfan Pulungan, called Joko Widodo the most suitable figure to lead the party bearing Kaaba.

According to him, if Jokowi is willing to become the general president of the PPP, it will be a political gift that can save and transform the party towards a new glory.

If the offer came and Jokowi responded positively, it was not only extraordinary but the momentum of gold for the PPP, said Irfan.

He thinks that, under the direction of Jokowi, the PPP will get up and return to enter Senayan during the 2029 elections. In fact, IRFAN is optimistic that the PPP can enter the first five and have remained a strategic position in Parliament.

“Pak Jokowi has a long experience, the experience of directing the government and the understanding of the history and pulse of the PPP pulse. He is a complete figure,” he said.

According to the former main expert in the presidential staff office, PPP currently needs significant structural improvement and transformation.

And only Jokowi caliber figures are considered capable of performing heavy tasks effectively and gradually.

The PPP needs a strong, experienced and visionary figure. Jokowi is the answer, he said. (iron)