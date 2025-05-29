Lucy Connolly is not a political prisoner

Illustration of images bea crespo / ikon

The more I read on Lucy Connollys a sentence of 31 months for having encouraged racial hatred, the less I think it is a question of freedom of expression. Since Connolly, then 41 years old, was charged and was sentenced to a long prison sentence for having published a vile message on X in the hours after three young girls were murdered in Southport last July, the case divided opinion.

On the right, Connollys' imprisonment is taken as proof, even more evidence of a police and two -level justice system that disproportionately punishes white British more severely than the others. People on the left, in the meantime, say that those who support Connolly really want the law to be racist. Neither is correct. Since the loss of an appeal to reduce his sentence on May 20, the row has intensified (with Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Robert Jenrick all demanding his release) and has become global. Donald prevails over the White House monitor this questionAs he remains concerned about infractions to freedom of expression.

However, the case says much more about our criminal justice system than on our ability to speak freely. This Labor MP, Mary Glindon, has publicly expressed her concerns is perhaps an indication that the case is not a question of cultural war, but rather equity, humanity and compassion.

In my opinion, Lucy is not a threat to the public, said Glindon Telegraph whose columnist Allison Pearson has always raised the Connollys affair. She seems to pay a heavy price for what she has done. The fact that more in the ranks of work have not spoken Official parliamentary call for the release of ConnollysComing from the former deputy for the Rupert Lowe reform, rather than a real conviction that she should stay in prison.

In July 2024, Connolly expressed his indignation on social networks after three young girls were murdered in a dance class in Southport. The rumors had circulated that the attacker was an illegal immigrant, who had arrived by boat, and was most likely motivated by Islamism. Mass deportation now, wrote Connolly. Put fire to all the fucking hotels full of bastards for everything I care. If it makes me racist, too bad, she added.

Make no mistake, these comments were criminals. As such, it is not surprising that Connolly was arrested and charged under article 19 of the 1986 law of public order to publish material intention to arouse racial hatred. I am an ardent defender of freedom of expression. In addition, there are real threats to this freedom in Britainright now in our universities, the arts, publishing and elsewhere. But freedom of expression does not do, and legally in the United Kingdom never allowed it to use damage to others. It was not just offensive; He called on people to be attacked. As Glindon said, the position was vile in content.

Connolly herself seemed to recognize this. She apologized and removed the position within four hours, during which he had been seen 310,000 times. The finest details are disputed. The crown prosecution service said at the time of the conviction that the accusation included evidence that showed that racist tweets had been sent from Ms. Connollys X has in the weeks and months preceding the Southport attacks as well as in the days that followed. Connolly argued that she was rabid by murder, having lost a child herself when he was only 19 months old.

Arguments, like those made by the first Prime Minister Boris JohnsonThat British citizens are now awake in the short hours while waiting for the police to hit your door just because you were so stupid than saying something about a little color online, is absurd. His invocation of Gestapo, KGB and Stasi is beyond ridicule. He should know better than that. It was not spies and informants who told the authorities what Connolly said that she had voluntarily displayed it to thousands of people.

There is also a huge danger in the suggestion that Connolly is a kind of political prisoner. The fact that those who are on the right, traditionally defenders of the law and the order and independence of our judicial system, should invoke this argument, is worrying. This brings us back to the place where this story began: the spread of a disinformation that feeds civil disorders.

There is no evidence that I can see that the government has intervened personally in the conviction of Connolly or someone else during or after the last summer riots. But it is justified to ask if something is wrong with the conviction in our criminal justice system. On the one hand, there are certainly other billes last summer of incentive to social media, which received sentences similar to Connolly: Tyler Kay, 26, was sentenced to 38 months in prison for having published messages that asked for mass expulsion and for people to be burned on hotels housing asylum seekers; Jordan Parlour, 28, was imprisoned for 20 months after calling for an attack on a hotel in Leeds known to house asylum seekers.

Comparisons established with completely different crimes, including sexual offenses, which have received mild sentences, are not relevant. If it may be possible that the justice system is too forgiving on many sex offenders, it does not follow that Connolly is therefore a martyr of freedom of expression, just that our condemnation of certain crimes is wrong.

On the other hand, there are other examples (more relevant) which can and lead to wonder if the treatment of Connollys has been too hard. Philip Prescot was sentenced to 28 months sentence for being involved in riots outside a Southport mosque and launching missiles in the police.

The most notable, perhaps, the former labor councilor Ricky Jones, who was accused of the success of the riots of encouraging violent troubles after being filmed, According to the CPSto encourage others to act violently towards far -right demonstrators. Jones has described other demonstrators like disgusting Nazi fascists, adding, we have to cut our throat and get rid of them. Although initially referred to detention, Jones was then released on bond and he has not yet been tried. He has accepted he talked about the wordsBut denied knowing that the offense of violent disorders would be committed.

Compare this treatment to Connolly, who pleaded guilty, but was denied the deposit and was now imprisoned for seven months (she went to prison in October 2024). Her release requests on a temporary license have been refused, although she is very unlikely that she will have a risk for anyone. It is irresponsible to complain about suggestion, as some commentators have done, that the The difference in treatment can be explained by the breed. Connolly is white; Jones is Asian, while the cutting gorges were that of white men.

According to the interviews carried out with Lucy Connolly, it seems that before the summer of 2024, she had a normal life. She has a 12 -year -old daughter who now aspires to have her mother at home. She does not have a previous police file and suffered the loss of a child, causing chronic anxiety.

On a personal level, I feel a certain sympathy for her. I cannot imagine anything worse than losing a child, or being far from those I have for so long. What Connolly wrote was equivalent to a crime. She is not hostage to the British state. But conviction is not only a question of punishment. The judges also consider what would be served by sending someone to prison both personally and for society in general. It seems to me that Lucy Connolly has had her day. There is no longer any merit in keeping him away from his family. For those who have no sympathy with her, keep this in mind: the more she remains imprisoned, the more her case will be used by those who wish to sow division and hatred in our country.

