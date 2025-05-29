Donald Trump blames Europe as a deadly impact of American cuts on AIDS





President Donald Trump accused European countries not to help with the HIV / AIDS pandemic, while the United Nations warns the American cuts to his HIV response program will cost millions of lives.

Addressing the independent in the context of a new documentary on the impact of the Cups, Trump said that the United States had spent billions and billions of dollars to fight against the disease and was the only country of aid, adding that it was now the Europes turned to intensify.

No one is doing only the United States, other countries should help us with this, he said on the Air Force One on a return trip to Florida this month. Were the only country. Where are the others? Where is France? Where is Germany? We have spent billions and billions of dollars.

Although the United States has far been the largest HIV support funds worldwide, which has contributed to more than two-thirds of funding according to the United Nations agency, the France, Germany and the United Kingdom are also among the five main contributors on a global scale.

The PEPFAR presidents' emergency plan The AIDS Emergency Plan was introduced for the first time by Republican President George W. Bush in 2003 and is widely considered one of the most successful responses to a global disease crisis, having saved more than 26 million lives.

The United Nations agency told The Independent that it was an integral part of putting the world on the right track to end the HIV / AIDS pandemic by 2030. But this progress is now in danger.

In a shocking decision during the early hours of his presidency, Donald Trump signed an executive decree freeing almost all foreign aid for 90 days while the programs were examined to ensure that they align with American interests.

This included a financing freezing for PEPFAR, the disturbance of supplies and treatment and an impact on 20 million people worldwide.

Tesla and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, with its American president, Donald Trump, as he signs decrees in the oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, (AFP via Getty Images)

Although an exemption was then issued by the State Department to allow the continuation of rescue services, it is not clear how or if this renunciation is implemented on the ground. The 90 -day freeze period is now adopted without a permanent decision taken on the future of programs' financing like Pepfar.

A documentary investigation by the Independent, which includes reports in distant regions in Uganda and Zimbabwe, shows that money does not pass. Clinics should close and patients have lost access to their drugs, causing disease, death and drugs of drug resistant.

The calculations of the self -employed, on the basis of Uusids data, show that if the funding is not reinstated and that nothing changes, the number of HIV / AIDS death will be triple by 2030 reaching the devastating levels observed in the 1990s and in the early 2000s. At the same time, there could be six million further infections, including a million children, due to the transmission of mother-child.

Pepfars Impact Tracker predicted that, following gels, around 35,000 deaths have already taken place.

On the ground in Uganda, the independent met women like Hadja, 27, a mother of three children in Uganda, who is HIV -positive and pregnant but unable to grasp antiretrovirals, which means that she cannot prevent the transmission of HIV to her birth. The documentary also includes Hardlife, a 15 -year -old Zimbabwean who lost her two HIV positive parents earlier this year after being able to afford or find their medication.

The film also visits a HIV / AIDS clinic in southern Uganda which was 100% funded by USAID. The staff said they had to close for two months, then reopen with a skeletal crew working without salary. There are only two months of medication supplies and are worried about the future of their patients.

Hadja, a mother of three pregnant children, is worried without her medicine against HIV, the virus will transmit to his unborn baby – Uganda (Bel Trew / The Independent)

Part of the problem is the challenges surrounding the implementation of the derogation, the UNAIDA executive director of Uusida, deputy deputy director.

The entire HIV service provision system is an ecosystem. Any fold in the system could cause a real training effect on the entire HIV ecosystem, she said.

Asked about the apparent failure of the renunciation, President Trump told The Independent that this should not happen and urged the countries involved to act correctly on renunciation.

But I ask: Why are we the only country to do it? IM A big fan to solve this problem, he added.

Although the United States is carrying out the share of the financial burden of financing the fight against HIV / AIDS and is in words without the most important donor, it is not the only donor.

According to data shared by the Global Fund to combat AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Germany and France are among the greatest donors. The Global Fund is another important part of the global response to HIV / AIDS which pools the resources of governments, civil society and the private sector to finance programs to put an end to these diseases.

Their data shows that France, a founding member of the World Fund, is the largest European donor and the second largest public donor as a whole (behind the United States). They contributed 6.9 billion since the start of the fund 20 years ago. During the last replenishment conference in 2022, France promised 1.6 billion for the years 2023 to 2025, almost a quarter of increase compared to its previous contribution.

Hardlife, 15, and Shalom, 16 have lost their parents separately in Trav in recent months – Chimanimani, Zimbabwe (Bel Trew / The Independent)

Germany, on the other hand, is the fourth public donor overall, contributing to more than 5.3 billion since the creation of the fund 20 years ago. He promised 1.3 billion for the financing cycle of 20232025, according to the Global Fund.

UNAIDS officials told The Independent that although the United States has provided the most funds, countries have also played an important role in relation to their economic size.

By measuring HIV contributions in 2023 per million US dollars, the United Kingdom is in fact ranked first ($ 213.5 per $ 1 million GDP), followed by the United States (US 208 per $ 1 million GDP), while France ranks fifth with $ 105.5 million GDP.

There has also been a decision to increase the interior and resilience of the countries that are most hard affected by the HIV / AIDS pandemic.

We recognize and want to celebrate that the United States has been the biggest donor and have done incredible job in recent decades. Thanks to this, we are where we are in the response of HIV, so it was leadership and incredible contributions, said Jaime Atienza Azcona, director of UNUSID, at The Independent.

Others have done their part, but to a lesser extent. In the future, we need a more balance approach among the different donors. But we always need donors' support and we always need American leadership even if it is on a lower scale.

The independent contacted the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of France and Germany to comment on the accusations of President Trumps but has not yet received an answer.

This story was produced as part of the independent series Rethinking Global Aid

