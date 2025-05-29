PM Modi to launch projects worth 50,000 crosses in the bihar linked to a survey





The new terminal at Jayprayan International Airport Narayan in Patna in Patna on the eve of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo credit: Ani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Bihar on Thursday, May 29, 2025) during a two -day visit. He should launch development projects worth 50,000 crosses during the visit. It will be his third trip in the state linked to the elections in the last five months. It is likely to visit Bihar on June 20. The local BJP office was struggling on Wednesday, May 28, 2025) while managers and workers made last minute preparations to welcome Mr. Modi. 32 Welcome arches Mr. Modi will reach Patna on May 29 to inaugurate the new integrated terminal building in Jayprayan Narayan, built at a cost of 1,200 crore, and also lay the basic stone of a new civil enclave at Bihta airport, which is about 30 km from the state capital. Subsequently, he will hold a six -kilometer roadshow from Patna airport at the headquarters of the BJP state on the beer Chand Patel Road, for which many 32 arches were erected by the leaders of the BJP. Party workers and supporters will look for flower petals on Mr. Modi from these 32 makeshift platforms. More than a Lakh, people will welcome the PM during its roadshow tomorrow [May 29] In Patna, said the deputy for the BJP and the Minister of Urban Development and Housing Nitin Nabin, who is in charge of the roadshow in Patna. At the headquarters of the State Party, Mr. Modi will apparently meet the workers of the local party and the leaders to give a speech of encouragement for the election of the assembly, due in October-November this year. He had previously visited the State in February and April. On May 4, he inaugurated KHELO India Youth Games 2025 At the Patliputra sports complex in Patna through videoconference. Bikramganj rally On May 30, Mr. Modi will address a public rally in Bikramganj in the Rohtas district, said former president of the State Party and deputy Sanjay Jaiswal. More than five Lakh are supposed that German hangers were put there, he said. The people of the neighboring districts of Bhojpur and Buxar should also visit the rally in Bikramganj. The greatest leader of the parties, Prime Minister Modi could visit Bihar again on June 20, but the place has not yet been decided, said a senior state party. The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, of the JD (U), the partner of the BJPS Alliance, said: whenever the PM visits to the Bihar, he brings major development projects and this visit will be no exception. During the Bikramganj rally, the Prime Minister must give development projects worth 50,000 crosses in the state. He must deposit the foundation stone of a central 1,500 MW of super-central to be built at the cost of 29,947 crosses in Nabinagar in the district of Aurangabad. It will be the second largest electricity production factory at the country's National Thermal Power Corporation. He will also inaugurate certain rail and road projects, said Samrat Choudhary, leader of the main state of the BJP and Chief Vice-Minister. However, the Communist Opposition Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and the Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Mahasabha (Abkm) have announced that they would organize demonstrations in eight places in the region urging Mr. Modi to respond to their long-standing request for the construction of the Indrapuri reservoir and the modernization of the sound channel system. He [PM Modi] The demands of farmers have repeatedly ignored. He must address them this time, said the secretary of state of the ICC (ML) Kunal and the head of Abkm Umesh Singh.

