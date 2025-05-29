After having crushed the opposition, Erdogan decided to rewrite the Constitution to stay in power Firstpost

Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he had appointed a team of legal experts who will start working on the new constitution of the country. The proclamation of the Turkish chief, known for having used faults of electoral fault to stay in power, immediately raised concerns as to whether he planned to extend the constitutional mandate.

While Erdogan's mandate is expected to end in 2028, he has already started using tactics to slow down the voices of dissent. In March, the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, was detained by the Turkish authorities, which caused generalized demonstrations in the country.

Erdogan has managed Turkey for more than a decade now, notoriously changing laws in its favor. He was elected president of the country in 2014 and was the Prime Minister for a decade before. Yesterday, I assigned 10 legal experts to start their work, and with this effort, we will carry out the preparations for the new Constitution, Erdogan told its local administrators on Tuesday in power in a speech.

His plans

It is relevant to note that by virtue of the current Turkey Constitution, Erdogan cannot appear again unless he calls for an early election or that the legal framework is modified. Consequently, criticism argues that the Turkish chief is pressure for the new constitution to establish a path for his re -election.

Interestingly, the Erdogan power party and its nationalist allies do not have the votes they need to introduce a new constitution. In the light of this, some analysts have stressed how the Turkish government makes efforts to end the conflict for several decades with the militant Kurdistan workers' party, or PKK. They argued that it could be the government's strategy to obtain the support of a pro-Kurdish party in Parliament for the new charter.

In the midst of all these accusations, Erdogan denied that he was trying to change the Constitution to stay in power. “We want the new Constitution not for ourselves, but for our country. I have no interest in being re-elected or presenting myself in the elections,” he told journalists on Thursday. However, his actions say the opposite.

Last January, a singer asked him if he was ready to run for another mandate, and he said: “I am, if you are.” The next day, his party's spokesman confirmed that the question was on the agenda: “What is important is that our nation wanted.” However, despite the statements of the Turkish government, the nation thinks the opposite. Erdogan is currently lying in the opinion polls behind the mayor of the opposition of Istanbul, who was arrested in March and remains in prison. So what is the side of Erdoan in history?

His excuse

Erdogan said he wanted to present a new constitution in the country because he wanted to purge the direct Turkey charter from what he described as the oppressive imprint of the 1980 military coup. While speaking during the ceremony, marking the anniversary of the coup, Erdogan declared that the current constitution, written under the military regime, does not reflect the democratic will of the people.

We must free ourselves from this constitution, which always carries the cachet of a state of mind of the era of the coup d'état, said the Turkish chief. It is time for a new text shaped by nations, not by the authoritarian grip of putchists, “he added.

Erdogan was an ardent criticism of the 1982 Constitution, which was introduced by the Junta, after the coup of September 12, 1980. He often described it as a barrier to democratic progress. His effort to make changes to the Constitution has often been blocked due to the political deadlock.

The emergency

While Erdogan has preached a democratic constitution, it has become more and more authoritarian over the years. The Turkish leader has used all kinds of means to curb the voices of dissent. Experts believe that one of the reasons why there is an emergency in the Turkish government to change the Constitution is its poor performance in opinion polls.

As mentioned above, Erdogan drags behind Imamoglu, who is still in prison. A few days after his arrest, the Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP), one of the main opposition groups of Erdogan, appointed him candidate for the next presidential election, scheduled for 2028. This is not the first time that Erdogan has obscured the Imamoglu.

In 2022, the mayor of Istanbul was sentenced to prison and was prohibited from politics for insulting the Turkey Electoral Council. Although he called on the ban, he is still pending. This year, he was arrested for corruption and was accused of having helped the PKK. The demonstrations that followed also indicated how popular imamoglu is in the country.

Imamoglu is not the only opponent that Erdogan unleashed his anger. This month, Turkey arrested 65 soldiers and police of alleged ties with the deceased preacher Fethullah Gulen, accused of having orchestrated the failure of the coup attempt in 2016. The Turkish authorities were also strict concerning the way in which international media cover news from the country, imprisoning a Swedish journalist. Overall, without any successor in sight and the opposition imprisoned or killed, the criticisms argue that Erdogan most likely tries to stay in power longer than the Constitution does not allow it.

