Imran excludes the `Give-And-Take agreement '' says that discussions only for the interest of Pakistan





The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, made gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally, in Lahore, on April 21, 2022.

Rawalpindi: The founding president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has excluded any form of personal compromise or provision to “give”, stressing that although it is open to talks, they must only serve national interest.

This was declared by Senator Ali Zafar following his recent meeting with the PTI chief incarcerated in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi.

The 71 -year -old cricket player who has become a politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after being reserved in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his evidence of power via the motion without confidence in the opposition in April 2022.

Zafar, addressing journalists, said Khan said he had never asked for a concession for himself and if he intended, he would have done so long ago.

His statement came after Khan's sister Aleema Khan urged the country's invisible forces to engage in a dialogue thanks to an approach to design.

The same day that Appeal launched the appeal, the Minister of Defense, Khawaja Asif, said that the offer could be envisaged.

The Minister of Defense called Aleemas notes as a “fragile effort”, saying that his new offer could be “surveyed”.

Zafar told journalists: “Khan said he was ready to speak for a place of unity in the country. He stressed that its doors remain open to the establishment of dialogue.”

The founder of the PTI also pointed out that no one would be allowed to play on both sides of the counter and that he would no longer tolerate the silence of those who are in a position of power.

Khan reiterated his request for justice, calling for a rapid hearing of his legal affairs. He said: I only want justice.

The former Prime Minister also confirmed that the party had launched a protest movement and that a detailed strategy would be revealed within five to six days. In addition, he ordered the leaders of the PTI to fully prepare for the movement.

