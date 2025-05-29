Bareskrim Polri persisted that Roy Suryo reported investigators related to the Jokowi diploma





JAKARTA (Antara) – The Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipidim) of the Criminal Investigation The Police invited Roy Suryo who plans to point out to investigators to the management of so -called non -transparent in the treatment of complaints concerning the authenticity of the diploma of former Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was transmitted by the director of General Crimes (Dirtipidim) Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Pol. Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro when asked by the media crew concerning his response concerning the declaration plan. “(We) There is no attitude. It is a form of transparency in the national police. If anyone is not satisfied, please complain,” he told the media team in Jakarta on Thursday. He made sure that the investigators had worked professionally in the survey of complaints concerning the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. The results of this work, he said, can be taken into account. “When the title of cases to test professionalism, we also presented the supervisor, namely Wassidik (investigative supervision), Propam Polri, Itwasum Polri and Divkum Polri,” he said. Previously, Roy Suryo said that he would bring the investigators to the Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri in Kompolnas for his alleged transparents in the treatment of complaints related to the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri has just completed the investigation stages linked to the complaint of the Ulama team and defenders of activists (TPUA) about the Jokowi diploma. Consequently, Dittipidum said that the Forestry Forest Baccalaureate of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) belonging to the former Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was original and said that he had not found any elements of criminal acts. Brigadier Dirtipidum General Pol. Djuhandhani said that the results of authenticity were obtained after the investigators as well as the Puslabfor (PUSLABFOR) Criminal Investigation Center to scientifically examine the diploma. “The investigator received the original diploma number numbered 1120 on behalf of Joko Widodo with NIM (student registration number) 1681 / KT Faculty of Forestry UGM on November 5, 1985,” he said at a press conference at Bareskrim Polri Building, Jakarta on Thursday. Regarding the diploma, he said, it was tested in the laboratory with a comparison sample in the form of a diploma of three of Jokowi colleagues during the Conference at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. The test includes paper materials, paper safety, printing techniques, ink of handwriting, stamp stamps and the signature of the dean and the chancellor at the time. The result, it is known that the Jokowi diploma which is proof with a diploma which is a comparison is identical. “From this research, the evidence and the comparison are identical or come from the same product,” he said.

