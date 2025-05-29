



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India had given Karara Jawab a severe response to Pakistan and Teerrorits by Operation Sindoor. Modi, addressing a gathering in Sikkim, said that during the attack on Pahalgam, the terrorists not only target India but all humanity.

We send a clear message to the terrorists and their customers. In Operation Sindoor, we gave a severe “Karara Jawab” response. Frustrated Pakistan tried to attack our citizens and soldiers. But Pakistan was exposed and we have destroyed their air bases, Modi said.

The PM Modi had to visit Sikkim to participate in the Sikkim @ 50: where progress meets and the nature of the Nurtures Nature Growth Program around 11 a.m. But he could not travel because of the bad weather. Modi, however, spoke practically to collection.

Tourism is not only entertainment, but a celebration of diversity. But what the terrorists did to Pahalgam was not only an attack on India but an attack on the soul of humanity. It was an attack on the brotherhood. They tried to divide the Indians. But, today, the world looks at that India is united that before, he said.

Two weeks after Pahalgam's terrorist attack, India, on May 7, made precision strikes on at least nine terrorist camps in Pakistan in what is now known as the Sindoor operations. India and Pakistan have engaged in four days of military action operation after the Sindoor operation. The two nations agreed to understand military action on May 10.

Modi also laid the foundation stone and inaugurate several multiple development projects in Sikkim on the occasion of the State day.

Modi practically throws the basics and inaugurates several development projects in Sikkim, including a new district hospital of 500 beds 750 Brood in the Namchi district, Passenger Courway in Sangachoeling, Pelling in the Gyalshing district and the statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Atal Amrit Udyan in Sangkhola in the Gangtok district.

“50 years ago, the Sikkim chose a democratic future for itself. The people of Sikkim felt a deep desire to connect with the soul of India, as well as their geography. There was a conviction that when everyone's voice is heard and that everyone's rights are protected, the equal chances of development followed. Today, I can say that the faith of each family in Sikkim has become strong.” The opportunity.

It is time for Sikkim to be a global tourist destination: modification Modi said that during the Niti Aayog Governance Council meeting in Delhi, he said that each state should develop such tourist destinations that can be established internationally.

“The time has come for the Sikkim to become a global tourist destination … The Sikkim also has a vast potential for adventure and sport tourism … Our dream is to make Sikkim a hub for conferences, well-being and tourism in concert … I want the biggest artists in the world to occur in the Gangtok valleys. We organized G20 in Sikkim so the World ASSIED Are As Arest Are ASSY AREST ARE ASSY ARE ASSIED ARE AS ARE ASSY ARED ARE ARE ARE ARE ARED ARE ARE AREGWE MAKE THIS VISION A reality.

