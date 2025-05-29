What is the fate of former Prime Minister Imran Khan then? DW 29.05.2025





Imran Khan, a former star athlete and a popular conservative politician, is still behind bars in Pakistan because of many supporters are accusations of political reasons. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison in January, which had him resigned from the declines of reconciliation that he and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), made with the government at the time.

Imran Khan was removed from his position by a motion of disbelief in Parliament in April 2022, then was arrested in August 2023. The authorities took care of a certain number of cases against him, including accusations of corruption, abuse of power and incentive to commit violence against the State.

PTI said all the cases against Khan were politically motivated. Khan himself accused the military leaders and the “foreign conspiracy” of having encouraged him to get out of his position. He started campaigns that never occurred before the overthrow, openly criticizing the Pakistani generals in power – although they have denied having interfered in politics.

The 72 -year -old politician still hopes to leave the prison and finally go back to power. Although locked, Khan has millions of supporters throughout Pakistan and can always count on his personal charisma to encourage them to act.

But the last clashes with India linked to cashmere seemed to have changed the situation. According to the perception of the public, the Pakistani army launched a competent response to the missile attacks and Indian planes – and a survey by Gallup Pakistan found that 93% of respondents had a better vision of the army after the conflict.

The brief confrontation also encouraged the Shehbaz Sharif government to promote General Asim Munir, the Pakistani army commander who would have been an Imran Khan political rival. Munir was appointed commander commander “in recognition of the strategic brilliance and courageous leadership which guarantees national security and convincingly defeated the enemy”.

Imran Khan denies that there are talks with the government and the military

With the increase in military popularity, Khan's hopes to find freedom seemed to be more distant. “The future of Khan in the short term is dark. Military leadership is not interested in offering an agreement that opens the way to go back to power,” a veteran analyst told DW Najam Sethi.

But the votes of the interior of the PTI party said that it could still be released from prison – either by the court channel or by the potential of negotiations and rear door discussions with military leaders.

“The future of Imran Khan, without the slightest doubt, brilliant and closely linked to the future of Pakistan and 240 million people who have repeatedly withdrew their confidence in their leadership and their policies to direct Pakistan of the crisis,” the PTI official, Sheikh Waqas Akram told DW.

An online download on Imran Khan's X account last week denied having been approached to make negotiations. Khan rejected the report on conversation as “fully badly”. According to the political commentator Asma Shirazi, the future of Khan depends mainly on his own behavior.

“Khan is currently not in good position to negotiate his release as a few months ago, and it is very unlikely that he will come out of prison, because there are other cases against him who have not been completed,” said Shirazi.

First of the leadership crisis

The Pakistani army has a great political influence in politics and has claimed direct control over the country several times since the end of the British colonial power in 1947.

The efforts of Imran Khan to return to power must also take into account more than the military and current government. With the characters in prison, PTI cracks are more and more visible. Party factions are continuing their own conflict program.

“The Khan Party was divided by internal disputes; his supporters were afraid of the solid actions of the authorities, so they could not launch and maintain significant street demonstrations,” said Sethi analyst.

Although rumors were circulating according to which PTI was looking for secret negotiations with the army and the government, the spokesperson for PTI, USEM, said that “no negotiations have taken place … for the moment”. He condemned the Sharif government as “a regime which was not elected, did not represented the people and deceived”, referring to the elections of February 2024, which were chased by PTI.

