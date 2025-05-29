Jokowi among the PPP and the President PSI





Jakarta, Kompas.com – Although it was resolved by the post of President, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo seems to have an attraction to direct political parties. Absolute, Jokowi Watched by two political parties both to become the President General, namely the Indonesian Solidarity Party (Psi) and the united development party (PPP). This opportunity is indeed open because Jokowi is no longer a member of a political party after being dismissed from the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle which raised him since he became the mayor of the solo. So how can the name Jokowi go into the general president PSI and PPP? Read also: After PSI, the name of Jokowi is defended to become president of the PPP Take a look at PPP Jokowi's speech to become the PPP president appeared in the middle of the preparation PPP conference 2025 which provided for the election of the President General. President of the PPP party court, Ade Irfan Pulungan, said the proposal appeared because Jokowi was tried worthy of directing the PPP and could bring PPP to obtain the DPR seats in the next elections in 2029. “God wants, if the PPP is led by Mr. Jokowi, God wants it, PPP will return to Senayan. Hopefully this can become the top five so that he gets a leader in the DPR,” said Irfan Kompas.com. According to Irfan, Jokowi is the right figure to direct the PPP because he has long experience in the political and government fields. Read also: Party Court: PPP managed by Jokowi, God Will, returns to the DPR In addition, Irfan has seen Jokowi as a figure that hitherto included the history and development of the PPP. “Of course, the figures like that I think are quite capable if the PPP is led by people who already have a long political experience, yes, and a sufficiently long experience of his government to be able to lead a party,” said Irfan. Irfan said PPP currently needs improvement and the right person to do so is Jokowi. “I think that the figure of Pak Jokowi is suitable for directing the PPP so that there is an improvement, yes, there is a kind of update, yes, the transformation carried out by Mr. Jokowi,” said the former main expert of the presidential staff office (KSP). Enter the PSI Ketum exchange Before entering a candidate President of PPPThe Jokowi name has already appeared in the appointment of Busra of the President of the PSI. The vice-president of PSI Andy Budiman said Jokowi was one of the figures offered by a number of regional administrators to lead the PSI. Besides Jokowi, there is also the president of PSI Kaesang Pangarep, the Deputy Minister of the Isyana Bagoes Oka population, and the politician PSI Agus Herlambang who entered the scholarship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/29/09554271/jokowi-di-antara-bursa-ketua-umum-ppp-dan-psi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos