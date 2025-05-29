Of all the powers of the Middle East, none did as much as Iran to help President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian Civil War.

When the Assads regime fell at the end of 2024 in a coalition of rebel groups led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), Tehran lost its nearest Arab ally, constituting a major crisis and a humiliating reverse for Iran. The quantity of blood and treasure that the Islamic Republic has invested in the government of Assads strengthening that its overthrow was, as commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), Behrouz Esbati put A very bad defeat for Iran.

Now, about six months after the start of the Post-Assad era, Syria and Iran are cautiously reached in a limited manner which underlines a pragmatic approach to Damascus and Tehran.

Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa intends to strengthen diplomatic and strategic relations with the West, based on his recent fruitful commitments with the United States and France. In the pursuit of this objective, it is likely to exercise considerable prudence in its relations with Tehran, aware of the fact that Washington and most European capitals consider Iran with a deep suspicion and consider the Islamic Republic as a destabilizing force in the Middle East. As such, he will seek to avoid any actions or openings towards Iran which could compromise his efforts to strengthen confidence and cooperation with the Western powers.

As reported By the National, a media based in Abu Dhabi on May 20, Iranian officials admitted to be in indirect communication with the relatively new government of the Syrias, Turkey and Qatar acting as intermediaries.

Nevertheless, Tehran has reported that it is not in a hurry to restore complete diplomatic relations.

Mohammad Sheibani, the special envoy of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Syrian Affairs, explain May the Islamic Republic are watching and waiting to see how the situation of the Syries takes place under the government dominated by the Sharaas. According to In the National, Tehran seeks to find ways to possibly engage the Syrian government and to revive the Iranian investments previously made in the Syrian economy.

As for direct talks, the Iranian diplomat specified These appropriate conditions for political and security reasons should settle before direct interviews with the Sharaas government. He voiced His concerns concerning instability in post-assade Syria potentially feed the growth of terrorism and the Islamic State identified by Sheibani as a threat not only for Syria but the whole Middle East. Stability in Syria, it supported requires that the entire political spectrum participates in the country's political process.

Batu Cokun, a political analyst at the SADEQ Institute (a reflection group on independent public policy based in Tripoli, Libya), expects Iran to finally train diplomatic relations with the Syria government after Baath.

Syria is adopted in the Arab world and Western sanctions down, he told Rs. It is unthinkable that Iran does not formalize diplomatic ties, especially since the regional rivals of Teherans, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, have become the main interlocutors of Al-Sharaas. Although at the current stage, Iran remains depends on the current power brokers in Syria, namely Turkey and the Gulf.

Balance the United States and Iran White houses changing the position towards Post-Assad Syria are an important factor to consider when evaluating the perspective of Damascuss on commitment with Iran. At least for the moment, the administration of President Donald Trumps aligns the foreign policy of Washingtons Syria more closely with Turkey and the Gulf States Cooperation Council (GCC), as shown in the recent face to face meeting With Sharaa in Riyadh in mid-May and her administrations lifting of certain American sanctions against Syria. Sharaa looking for better links with the United States and other Western powers, he will be careful to avoid movements towards Tehran who could undermine his efforts to establish a positive image of his government in the eyes of wads. Sharaa seems to say all the good things related to the United States and how it prevails over the national security elite visualizes the region. This can be linked to its comments related to the standardization of links with Israel and the positioning of Syria as a country open to business with the West, said Cokun. Probably Sharaa will keep her distance [from] Tehran, as a new objective of the Syrias, to cultivate strong links with the Western powers eclipses any need for an urgent rapprochement with Tehran. Iran and Syria are both tested and evolve towards an informal and pragmatic relationship at a time of radical uncertainty, mainly due to the unpredictable strategy of the USS in the region, said Marina Calculation, assistant professor in international relations at the University of Leiden, in an RS interview. Overall, Tehran considers the Syrian government as subject to the influence of the United States, and therefore unable to establish its own foreign relations. Nevertheless, Sharaa will probably be careful to avoid doing too much enemy in Iran. Although Iran and the axis of the resistance are lower today following the conflict of Israel-Hézbollah 2023-24 and the ASSADS fall last year, the Islamic Republic maintains a substantial influence in Iraq and Lebanon on the edges of the Syries with which Sharaa wants to establish positive relations. Iraq is particularly important for trade, water and energy and these transactions cannot occur without the green light by pro-Iranian political factions, said calculation. [Sharaa] Maybe thinking that from a long -term perspective, it is not realistic and reckless to upset Iran. It can also be unlikely to do so from a short-term perspective, especially at a time when Iran is trying to conclude an agreement with the United States