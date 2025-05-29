PM Modi cancels Gangtok's visit due to bad weather, deals with the state event practically





The visit offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Gangtok Thursday, May 26 was canceled due to unnecessary weather conditions. He followed the program virtually. It was planned for the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the State of Sikkim on Thursday. “Today is a special day, the celebration of the golden jubilee of the democratic journey of the Sikkim. I wanted to participate in this celebration. Early this morning, I left Delhi and I was able to reach Bagdogra, but because of the weather, I could not travel further. That is why I did not have the chance to see you in person,” said Modi.

Modi has published a commemorative piece, a memory and a stamp to mark the completion of 50 years of Sikkim as a state. He inaugurated and laid down the foundation stone for several projects, including a 500 -bed district hospital worth more than 750 crores in Namchi, a mail of passenger in Sangachoeling in Pelling in the Gyalshing district, and a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpaye Ji in Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok. Video | PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) said: “50 years ago, the Sikkim chose a democratic future for himself. The people of Sikkim felt a deep desire to connect with the soul of India, as well as their geography. There was a conviction that when everyone's voice is heard and everyone pic.twitter.com/fpsia3b1nb Press Trust of India (@pti_news) May 29, 2025 Thsauries and banners with welcome messages to the Prime Minister were installed in Gangtok and its surroundings. During the state event, Modi said: “The Sikkim is rich in biodiversity and has given examples in the conservation of nature. Connectivity is main of our government, the SEVOKE-RANGPO project will connect the SIKKIM with the rail network.”

