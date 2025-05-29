Politics
State security
By: Opinion
Thursday | 29-05-2025 | 11:08 WIB
By Dahlan Iskan
You Do you already know: Doctor Rismon Sianipar was examined by the police regarding his medico-legal disclosure of the diploma of President Jokowi. But I just discovered that the examination was the security department of the national police headquarters. Not the direction of general crimes or special crimes.
I suspect that the Jokowi diploma will be brought to the question of “state security”. If so, the problem is no longer authentic or false. But a question of threats to state security.
I also suspect that the presidential post is considered a symbol of the state. The honor of the president is the honor of the country. If the honor of the president falls, the honor of the state falls. Confidence in the country has also collapsed. Worldwide.
This is not my opinion, but my interpretation of the trend in the development of the diploma lately.
We are Indonesia. Not yet South Korea.
In the past, the honor of President Bung Karno must also be saved. Bung Karno has not arrived. Even if the 66th generation was so aggressively demanding that Bung Karno be trained – so the words at that time, to be sentenced to death.
Bung Karno “congratulations” of the guilt verdict. Congratulations on the sentenced status. But his name was destroyed as destroyed. Even to the question of his personal life. About his women. Imprisonment problem of political opponents. Problem of being a Beijing doll. Considered by the PKI, at least the party of the Communist Party.
All the accusations ended at the death of Bung Karno. Starting the name Bung Karno slowly has improved. The disciples of Bung Karno began to dare to appear on the political scene. Slowly. Years. The highest point: Megawati was elected president of the PDI-Perjuangan. Then his party won the elections. Mega has become president.
The peak peak: the name of Bung Karno is rehabilitated. He is recognized as a national hero. The Decree of the MPR which blamed Bung Karno was dismissed at the time of Bambang Suesatyo to be the president of the MPR.
Mr. Harto too. Do not be tried. Even if the request to try was extraordinarily high. The accusation of having made KKN-a very popular term in 1998 and so on.
The reform destroyed the big name of Pak Harto. Pak Harto’s services as a “father of development” were crushed by reforms.
But Mr. Harto avoided the verdict by the courtyard. Not to be convicted in the case of KKN which was accused of magnitude.
Pak Harto died. The requests began to calm down. Then disappear. At least no longer appear on the surface. The name Pak Harto increases slowly. In fact, there was a writing behind the truck that sounded: “Always delicious my time?” There is a photo of Mr. Harto smiling next to the writing.
Over time, Pak Harto's daughter has become a member of the DPR. Pak Harto's son -in -Law became president.
I imagine how much Mr. Harto's position in front of Bung Karno is difficult. As president, Mr. Harto saw: therefore the great anger of the people. But President Soeharto must also know that he must be Mikul Dhuwur Mendhem Jero on a figure as large as Bung Karno. In addition, Bung Karno greatly contributed to having it becoming president. If only Bung Karno issued an “opponent!” Command “Not necessarily Mr. Harto could be president.
Even President Habia and President Gus Hard. What is the difficulty of the position of his presidency: pinching between the requirements of the people so that Adili 'M. Kkn 'Soeharto and the need for Mikul Dhuwur Mendhem Jero the president he replaced.
Now President Prabowo also feels faced with the same thing.
If we learn from the difficult position of President Soeharto on Bung Karno and the difficulty of the position of President Gus hard on Mr. Harto, we can also feel the difficult position of President Prabowo on President Jokowi.
My conclusion: finish this until here. Close the diploma right now. No need to contact the court. Both towards Rismon et al and to anyone.
Leave the status of the diploma “suspended” like that. I have no verdict. Let time speak. Leave it later, at 50, historians have a job to note events during the last period in 2025. *
The author is an Indonesian senior journalist
