Jokowi assessed that the internal internal market PPP PPP: everything I support





Jakarta, kompas.tv -The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) believes that the names that are included in the exchange of candidates for the President General (Ketum) of the United Development Party (PPP) are the internal affairs of the party. According to Jokowi, all the names of the candidates who emerged on the stock market were good and deserve to be appointed. “Yes, all the right names and it is the internal affairs of the PPP. All are good. All the candidates are good,” he said on Wednesday (05/28/2025). One of the names that emerged in PPP Ketum Exchange was the Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Amran Sulaiman. Read also: Hajj Isam denies PPP's acquisitions via Arman Sulaiman: Never and I don't know The name was mentioned by the president of the PPP DPP Advisory Council M Romahurmuziy alias Rommy. According to Rommy, he asked Jokowi from the PPP in Senayan. Jokowi stressed that it was a question of internal PPP. However, he claimed to support all the candidates. “Everything is good. Yes, it's internal PPP, don't ask me. Everything I support,” he said, cited Tribunnews.com. Previously, Rommy made sure that there was no interference or jokowi cawe linked to the emergence of the name Amran Sulaiman in the exchange of PPP Ketum candidates. He said that after claiming to have discussed Jokowi in the preparation of PPP leaders in the next five years. “Pak Jokowi Cawe-Cawe on the name of Mr. Amran? Not at all. He is at all on several occasions to ask for opinions several times, how the most effective way to restore the PPP in Senayan,” Rommy told him when asked on Monday (26/26/2025). Read also: President of the Ketum Exchange PPP court: there is a development speech, why not offer to Mr. Jokowi Rommy also said that he had also transmitted several names in addition to Amran when they chatted with Jokowi. But, he said, Jokowi considered Amran who was able to meet the needs of the PPP. “I have transmitted a number of names, and to the knowledge of Mr. Jokowi, of these names, Mr. Amran is most suited to the needs of the PPP in 2029,” he said. “Of course, this is inseparable from the knowledge of Mr. Jokowi that Mr. Amran was his minister of the cabinet during the first period.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coi_m29gebg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.tv/nasional/596314/jokowi-menilai-bursa-ketum-ppp-urusan-internal-partai-semua-saya-dukung The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos