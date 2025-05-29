Erdogan's new constitution proposal is expanding controversy and concerns





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye announced the training of a legal team of 10 members responsible for writing a new constitution. This initiative has raised concerns among criticisms that fear that this could be a strategy for Erdogan to extend his rule beyond 2028, at the end of his current mandate. Main to remember Erdogan appointed a team of legal experts to write a new constitution.

Critics argue that this decision could allow him to bypass the limits of the terms and to stay in power.

The current constitution, established after a military coup in 1980, is considered to be overwhelmed.

Erdogan claims that the new Constitution aims to improve democracy and civil governance.

The proposal comes in the midst of current political tensions and recent controversies surrounding opposition personalities. Erdogan's justification for a new constitution In a recent speech to the provincial organizations of his party, Erdogan underlined the need for a new constitution, declaring that existing one retains elements of military influence and does not reflect the current democratic aspirations of the Turkish people. He expressed the desire for a civil and libertarian constitution which would better serve the nation. Erdogan said: “For 23 years, we have repeatedly demonstrated our sincere intention to crown our democracy with a new civil and libertarian constitution.” He hopes to engage other political parties in this process, indicating a desire to collaborate through the political spectrum. Concerns about the prolonged rule Despite Erdogan's insurance, many criticisms consider the pressure for a new constitution as a potential path for him to extend his presidency. As part of the current legal framework, Erdogan cannot appear in the elections unless important modifications are made to the Constitution or that the first elections are called. This has led to speculation that the new constitution could be designed to facilitate its continuous leadership. Political analysts suggest that Erdogan's recent efforts to resolve the long-standing conflict with the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK) could be part of a wider strategy to obtain the support of pro-Kurdish parties in Parliament, which could help him obtain the necessary votes to modify the Constitution. Political context and recent developments The announcement of the new constitutional initiative comes in the heels of important political disorders in Türkiye. The arrest of the popular mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, on accusations of corruption, aroused numerous demonstrations and raised questions on the independence of the judiciary of Turkey. Many consider the detention of Imamoglu as a political motivation, further complicating the political landscape. The Erdogan government has faced growing criticism for its authoritarian trends, and the recent constitutional proposal has intensified fears of a new democratic decline. Critics argue that this decision could undermine the rule of law and democratic institutions in Türkiye. Conclusion While Turkey navigates at this central time, the implications of the constitutional changes proposed by Erdogan remain uncertain. While the president insists that the new charter is intended to benefit the nation, the potential for an extension of his reign raises important concerns among the opposition leaders and civil society. The coming months will be crucial to determining the future of Turkey's democracy and governance. Sources

