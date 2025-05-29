PM Modi in Bhopal on May 31: Declared non-theft zone, women officers to direct security





The Special Protection Group (SPG) will supervise the security agreements during its presence in the city.



Bhopal: Given the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhopal on May 31, security across the city has intensified. The Special Protection Group (SPG) will directly take responsibility for the Prime Minister during his stay in the city, ensuring that all the protocols are meticulously followed. Zone without flight around the maidan jamboree Bhopal police also issued a temporary restriction prescription on flying objects to ensure maximum security during the event. Bhopal's assistant to the police and security commissioner, Sonakshi Saxena, made the prescription on Wednesday declaring an intelligence radius of a Kilometer around Jamboreemaidan a non-theft area. “All forms of air objects such as drones, paragliders, hot air balloons and other flight devices are strictly prohibited within a five -kilometer of Jamboree Maidan between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 31,” said order. Authorities have warned that strict measures will be taken against any violation of these security guidelines. He added that “the violation of this ordinance will be considered a violation of the law and the delinquents will face legal action under article 223 of the SNB”. (Image source: TV India)Police order Female security arrangements in place for the visit of PM Modi As Prime Minister Modi should contact a conference on women, the “Mahila Maha Sammelan” in Jamboreemaidan in Bhopal, all security agreements will be treated by police. The event is organized to mark the occasion of the 300th birthday of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered queen of Maratha. Special DG Sonali Mishra will lead overall security, supported by more than six women IPS officers and nearly three dozen Officers of ASP and DSP level.

For the first time, more than 50% of women officers will be deployed in the PM program.

Women officers will order each security point, from heliport to the entrance to the place. Key factors in safety arrangements Police forces will be deployed at every corner and corner of the program.

A detailed security grid has been prepared, with Plan A and Plan B in place for any emergency scenario.

Three helipations were made in jamboreeground.

The PM will arrive directly at Jamboreeground via the helicopter from the state hangar.

In case of rain or bad weather, his convoy will pass to a road route. Traffic restrictions: The trafficking that has been heading towards Bhopal from other cities will be diverted by bypass routes to another road.

No vehicle will be allowed to enter the city center or to approach the Maidan jamboree directly.

An designated route, Jamboree Route, was prepared for authorized vehicles heading to the event site. Read also: PM Modi speaks to Ghulam Nabi Azad after falling ill in Kuwait, wishes rapid recovery Read also: PM Modi To attend the Sikkim State celebrations, inaugurate projects today, see the full schedule

