Jokowi response survey indicator on the false diploma





Tempo.co,, Solo – Former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the Sigi Investigation Institute for Indonesian political indicators who mentioned that 66.9% of the public had not convinced that the diploma showed the logic and healthy logic. Conversely, for false diploma complaints, the logic used by complainants does not enter into logic. “The logic of the false complaints of the diploma has not entered. I think that 66.9% transmitted its disbelief,” said Jokowi when he was met at his residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari district, Solo, Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Even if there are still people who believe in the counterfeit diploma. Replied Jokowi with casualness. According to him, there will always be advantages and disadvantages. Some believe or do not believe. He also chose to submit the problem to the legal process. “Yes, there must be people who believe and do not believe. But we will leave it all later in the legal process,” said Jokowi.

The alleged case of a false diploma former president Jokowi has become one of the categories measured by the Institute of Investigation into Indonesian political indicators. The survey showed that up to 66.9% did not think that the former president of the 7th Indonesian had a diploma.

The management of the case of false diploma alleged Jokowi has become one of the categories measured by the Indonesian Institute of Political Indicators. This category is linked to the level of public confidence in the performance of public institutions and to the eradication of corruption. About 66% of respondents said they didn't think Jokowi had falsified a diploma. This survey was followed by 1,286 respondents.

This case was reported to the investigation of the national police headquarters and the criminal agency. The police later arrested the investigation into the false diploma of Jokowi. The Ulama defenders team and activists (TPUA) opposed the accumulation of false diploma affairs until they signal the criminal investigation team.

Jokowi asked if they did not believe that the results of the investigation into the criminal investigation police would then trust who else. “Yes UGM (Gadjah Mada University) does not trust, Bareskrim does not trust, the KPU (General Electoral Commission) does not trust, who wants to trust?” said the former mayor of Solo.

Jokowi said that, thanks to the trial process before the courts, everything would be open, clearly and clearly and brilliantly. Likewise, witnesses will be opened during a court hearing. “The court will be clearly open and clear. Because there will be facts, evidence. Everything will be open during a hearing,” he said.

For the results of the survey on the Indonesian survey on political indicators conducted in the base of a political party showing various results. The majority of the bases of political parties know and do not believe that Jokowi had a diploma. “With the exception of the Golkar base, it was divided as large as those who believe and do not believe,” was cited in the publication of the National Survey from May 17 to 20, 2025, Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

