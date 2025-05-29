The truth is that honesty could be the best policy right now

The demolition of public confidence in politics can be placed at the door of all political parties – even those who are doing well.

So it is strange that we did not often hear this old teaching and parenting shot,

Honesty is the best policy.

The fact that politicians had a long reputation for a long weak Trust of the public in politics – not only in the United Kingdom but in the world.

The electorate was promised something different.

Having been authorized to break the rules coasted during a rally of beer and work curry in Durham, Keir Starmer made a speech in which he, with the conservative government and Boris Johnson, a man whose propensity to be economic with the fact was known. Before He became Prime Minister and endeavored to dispose, as a work manager, apart:

What you will always get me is someone who believes honesty and integrity

This theme has resonated and amplified over the next two years.

For a conservative party in difficulty under the weight of scandals and combination, an alternative was offered to a strongly frustrated electorate. Here is a politician who approaches power has extended his personal piety to any future government he could lead, where

Truth means something and where honesty is at the heart of everything it does honesty and integrity is important. You will always have that of me

At the time, I heard that as a foot soldier of the conservative party and I thought that this promise of a more open and honest future in power was going to be powerful, that it would resonate much stronger than the night

He has no plan

So now he has been Prime Minister and has been for 10 months.

Unlike some views, throughout the decade, I worked alongside Andrew Neil at the BBC, he was just as just but medico-legal with each party. So despite the fact that there are many past examples of conservatives and politicians from other mental parties, even I was struck by tHe was all the rage with which my former colleague recently excited Starmer and his government.

He was not just Calling the Prime Minister a liar and exposing the evidence on this subject – he suggested that the entire Labor government and its communications to date have apparently decided to make their policy lies.

In truth, objective evidence suggests that honesty and integrity not At the heart of everything that this government does. If your answer is “well either the last government”, I'm afraid that always Do not absorb the current.

Not so long ago, I stressed in Conhome my disbelief that the current government would insist to tell people that Straiy was confronted with what they had: “ Correction of the foundations of the economy, inherited from the conservatives of a 22 billion black hole, obtained our borders, and protected the jobs of peoples and (beginning) did not raise national insurance because they were not from the list of brafts. PUP, whatever a PIP.

Over the past ten months, these “lines to take” (or should it be lies to take?) – have gone from a strong message here to weakening lifestyles, because practically everyone, but dyed in wool dairy can see that they are exactly the opposite of the obvious truth.

My personal bugbears reforms are: I know that whatever they say, there was not need To give the Chagos Islands. The risks of not concluding agree had been unchanged since my stay at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the argument of the need made since is completely false. And I know they know that.

Then, claiming to have reduced by half the net migration in a year – half of which they were in power and which were in fact at the end of the measure to measure the last government in place, the majority of which were opposed by the people who now claimed credit.

When the Labor Party says that the conservatives have not said the truth, that Farage constitutes a policy and figures and should not trust, I want them to all align with a mirror – rather than the mirror – and look at each other for a long time.

Do I think the reform currently offers The moon on a stick, supported by package numbers and even in private, no real idea of ​​how you really get all this in the government? Yes, but on this burden, the conservatives are just as hard, and rightly so, for having promised things themselves, all the people who care – and they failed to deliver them.

There is still a feeling among some that the conservatives have not yet been sufficiently excused, or have accepted exactly why so many people stayed at home or voted for someone and something else. There is a notable crowd that will not be satisfied until the whole leadership of the party says that Brexit was a mistake and that we should join what they will never get – Id Bet 12 years of fishing rights that never occur. However, honestly recognizing failures in all kinds of other areas, in particular immigration, and being sorry to have failed, can indeed be still necessary.

Now, the clamor of conservative party membership to the new leadership shows us what you think we are defending and seeing a policy is our investigation, so I do not excuse it to mention it, the figures calling for a faster revelation of political orientation increases by the month.

In a bad poll position, left by the overvoltage of reform, always taken in electoral distrust, and discreetly tracked down by junior partners at a unique coalition, I must say that I see merit in a policy that Kemi Badenoch has used more and more. It's risky, and it may not pass but it must be useful to try, if, Unlike Starmer, you can stick to it regularly and get the respect that comes with at least it tells the truth.

Faced with a week when the Labor Party has become a raincoat of the media, the conservatives arrived fourth in a survey. She answered GB News:

“”I'm going to fight through it. But the reason why it is difficult is that we do not give the easy answers. We tell the truth….“”

And as Farage has done its best to lose its roots and become a hero of the working class and to be fair, I do not know how much the fact of pointing its middle class history is really for panicked work – Badenoch tweeted about his speech::

I was elected to tell the truth. So I only announce policies that are cost, clear or economic, which is a lie. Our country can turn around, but not with empty promises.

So maybe honesty could be The best conservative policy right now.

It is a hard road, because we know of Starmer, it can be easily thrown out when things become difficult. We know from the past that the Conservatives have been guilty of hiding the truth. We know of a fading which at the moment why would it feel that making empty promises will go badly or can be proven empty?

But if it is the long term for which it is long, despite the whispers, it does not have much time, then I can see the logic of “not dressing it, say the truth”. If it is coherent, it is accepted as authentic, and it is not an average currency now. You could SO overcome a political truism that could not be really true:

'that voters cannot manage the truth and if you really told them that they would vote for someone else.

The last person to say to me privately but with confidence that is now mayor of London.