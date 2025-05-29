



Prime Minister Narendra modified launched the Chief Minister of Western Bengal on Thursday against Mamata Banerjee, qualifying violence in Murshidabad and Malda as a symbol of the “cruelty and indifference” of his government. PM Modi used the term nirmamta A piece on the name of Mamata Banerjee, which means cruelty in Hindi to frame his attack, accusing his party, the Congress of Trinamool (TMC), not to respect public order and to ignore the fate of citizens. “Today, Western Bengal is struggling with a series of crises. The first is generalized violence and anarchy that tear the fabric of society. Incidents in Murshidabad And Malda are striking examples of the cruelty and indifference of the Government of Trinamool to the suffering of the people, “said Prime Minister after having inaugurated a city gas distribution project in the Alipurduar of Bengal. The Trinamool leader congress is already under fire following a research report on the facts By a committee appointed by the High Court of Calcutta, which blamed local leaders, including a deputy and an adviser, for the community riots of Murshidabad, triggered by anti-WAQF demonstrations. The report also criticized the Bengal police to have been inactive during violence. The incident, which rocked the border district last month, has since become a rallying point for the BJP before the assembly of the meeting next year in the state. BJP leaders accused the party led by Mamata Banerjee of appeasement policy and not protecting the Hindus. By intensifying the attack, the Prime Minister said that the Bengal people had lost confidence in the government of the Trinamool Congress. “People here only have the court to count on. That is why the whole Bengal says:” We do not want a ruthless government! “,” Said Prime Minister Modi. He also accused the party to the power of rampant corruption and addressed the Teacher recruitment scam. “The families of young people, poor and the middle class have the weight of corruption,” he said. “The Government of TMC ruined the future of thousands of teachers and their families. It is not only the destruction of a few thousand teachers, but the entire education system is deteriorating. Even now, they refuse to admit their mistakes, rather blaming the courts.” The Prime Minister also charged the government of Mamata Banerjee to obstruct central social protection regimes for disadvantaged groups. “Why is TMC so strongly against poor and arrears and women? The central government has launched several social protection regimes, but the government of the State does not allow their implementation in Western Bengal,” he said. Boosting Mamata Banerjee for having jumped the Niti Aayog meeting last weekPrime Minister Modi said that his party only wanted to do the policy of 24 hours on politics and do not favor the development of Bengal or the country's progress. Posted by: Anupriya Thakur Posted on: May 29, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/murshidabad-violence-an-example-of-tmc-governments-nirmamta-pm-attacks-mamata-banerjee-in-bengal-2732457-2025-05-29 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos