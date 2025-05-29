In his war against Harvard, Trump associates the Ivy League against the working class





While President Donald prevails over the war against the University of Harvard is intensifying, he moves his message in an apparent offer for new allies in addition to punishing the institution, he also promises to raise the working class.

In an article on Truth Social Monday, Trump proposed to send $ 3 billion in Harvard reduced research funding to business schools across the country. What an excellent investment would be for the United States, and so seriously necessary !!! He wrote.

With this money, he told journalists at the White House on Wednesday, you can have the best business schools around the world.

We do not know how the Trump proposal would work, where money would come from or how it would be distributed. The Trump administration did not answer questions.

But although the plan can be untenable, some educational experts say that the most wealthy university search in the world against support for low -cost business schools is a warned decision.

Politically, it is incredibly effective, said Nat Malkus, deputy director of education policy at the American Enterprise Institute, a right -wing reflection group. He communicates in a very brief article on Truth Social where his favor is located, and this does not reside in elite cosmopolitments, you know, in Harvard but with the Americans of everyday.

Harvard has lost nearly $ 3 billion in research and contract subsidies this year.

Trump castigated elite colleges for years as out -of -contact establishments that do not do enough to help students avoid debt, often distinguishing Harvard, even before the current conflict. More recently, the Trump administration accused Harvard of not having approached anti -Semitism and issued a mandate to bring reforms to which the University can admit and hire.

When Harvard refused requests, the administration reduced nearly $ 3 billion in research funding and tried to end its ability to welcome international students.

This week, Push represents a new tactic: trying to build public support by implying that Harvard's success has a cost for the working Americans.

Most of the federal cuts reduced to Harvard have been devoted to health research, such as cancer studies and pulmonary diseases, which the university has defended as vital. Harvard did not respond to a request for comments. In an NPR interview, Harvard president Alan Garber challenged Trumps' approach.

The real question is what value the federal government gets from its research expenses, he said. There is a lot of real research showing that returns to the American people have been enormous.

The Trump administration defended the cuts. The American universities which are engaged in their academic mission, protect students on campus and follow all federal laws will have no problem accessing a generous support of taxpayers to their programs, said Maddi Biedermann, spokesperson for the Department of Education, in a statement.

Improving vocational education has been a priority in democratic and republican administrations. Trump talked about it in tandem with his quest to bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States. Last month, he signed a leading decree of federal agencies to coordinate a national strategy on career and technical education.

During her confirmation hearing, the Secretary of Education Linda McMahon underlined the value of these schools. Our vocational and qualified training is not a default education; He can be in the center and the center so that students who are inclined to go in this direction are in fact encouraged to do so, she said.

The Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has increased vocational education a priority. Brendan Smialowski / AFP – Getty Images

Jerome Grant, CEO of Universal Technical Institute Inc., one of the largest private channels in business schools, said he had meetings with the officials of the Department of Education on the increase in support for vocational education, but not to the detriment of other colleges. His concern concerns less money, he said, than to help adolescents and young adults to see the advantages of the business school.

Weren't in the fray with Harvard or all that we have no beef with four -year schools, said Grant. We just believe that for many children in America, four -year schools should not be considered their only path after high school.

The idea that all students should endeavor to study traditional four -year colleges have sold in recent years in the midst of economic changes and the implementation of students' debt, creating an ascending bipartite agreement that other education options should also be supported.

Business schools focus on preparing students for certification in specific professions without general training courses or courses to the choice of traditional colleges. They therefore generally take less time and are cheaper than four -year -old colleges. Some business schools are hosted in community colleges, largely funded by states and federal aid to students.

But many business schools are also considered to be for profit colleges, a higher education sector that has been examined in the past for not having held its promises to students.

Experts in education politics say that the only major bill that Trump has urged the Republicans to the Chamber to adopt could weaken school regulations and harm students who work. As currently being written, he would go behind regulations that would hold responsible career training programs if their students do not earn enough after graduating and develop the use of PELL subsidies to students with short -term education programs. This would also limit the eligibility for Pell Grant to part -time students, many of whom are working class.

Neither the White House nor the Department of Education answered questions on the provisions.

Jason Altmire, president of vocational education colleges and universities, an association which represents private business schools and for -profit colleges, said that its organization hosts the reforms of the bill of the Chamber and prevails over the suggestion to pump more money in business schools.

Altmire, a former democratic member of the Pennsylvania Chamber, described the social position Truth a continuation of many good things that President Trump has done and said about the schools he represents. (A former director of policies of the Altmires group was used to become the senior higher education in the country.)

He said that his for -profit school sector, whether professional or awake, have been unjustly offset on the basis of a few extreme examples and that they are a way to go for many people.

I do not consider it as a zero sum, but I consider it as a change in account of the priority of this country with regard to higher education, he said.

Carolyn Fast, director of higher education policy at the Century Foundation, a progressive reflection group, also supports vocational education and calls into question the need to implement it against schools like Harvard.

It is a false story to say that the fact that the financing of research in these means of these colleges was not financing possibilities so that people have a good professional education, she said. Both are good goals for us.

