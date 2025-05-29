“Demanding discounts, commissions of the poor”: PM Modi launches the attack on TMC, Mamata Banerjee | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Moda launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Western Bengal, accusing him of showing “hostility” towards poor and arrears on Thursday. He allegedly alleged that the leaders of the government led by Mamata Banerjee demanded “cups and commissions” of the poor in exchange for the implementation of the central government's regimes.“The ruthless government has not left the inhabitants of Western Bengal to obtain Ayushman cards … Many poor are unable to obtain permanent houses because of the TMC government, because their leaders demand the reduction and the commission of the poor,” said the Prime Minister while addressing a collection in the Alipurduar of Western Bengal. By increasing the bet against the government of Mamata Banerjee, the PM accused the TMC of having “enmity” towards the tribal and declared that the TMC was “the first party” to oppose the candidacy of President Draupadi Murmu. Rare Indian Army Video: Pak soldiers are jostling | New proof of operation Sindoors Success Survey What measure do you believe more effective in fighting corruption? “The enmity of the TMC government towards the tribes is no less … The Government of the TMC blocks the development of poor tribal communities … TMC does not care about the respect of the tribal community. When the government of the NDA made a tribal woman a presidential candidate for the first time, TMC was the first party to oppose this,” he said.Prime Minister Modi was unleashed in the Government of the TMC, describing it as prey to violence, corruption and anarchy. Citing community violence in Murshidabad and Malda, he said, Western Bengal is struggling with a series of crises, people no longer want “Nirmam Sarkar”. ' Operation Sindoor is not over yet ' Speaking about India's “Sindoor operation”, the Prime Minister said that the operation “was far from over”, and warned that India would continue to explain a high price on those who sponsor terrorism. He said Pakistan had already been struck “three times inside his house”.“Since he was born, he has only fed terrorism … Terror and genocide are the greatest expertise in the Pakistani army. When a direct war is carried out, their defeat is certain. This is the reason why the Pakistani army takes the help of terrorists … Pakistan should understand that` Teen Baar Ghar Ghuskar Maara Hai Tumhe '. Tigre Sindoor is not yet over, “he said.The PM Modi has also invoked the cultural symbolism of Sindoor, connecting it to the traditional ritual of Sindoor Khela during Durga Puja. Now that I stand on the sacred country of “Sindoor Khela”, it's just that we are talking about a new resolution against terrorism “Operation Sindoor,” he said.Referring to the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, said Modi, the terrorists dared to wipe the “Sindoor” from the front of our sisters. But our brave soldiers made them realize the power of this Sindoor.He affirmed a firm position against terrorism: Pakistan should understand that we entered your home and you have killed three times. Accusing Pakistan of institutionalizing terrorism, said Modi, terrorism and mass murder are the greatest expertise in the Pakistani army. He also recalled atrocities committed during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/demanding-cuts-commissions-from-poor-pm-modi-launches-all-out-attack-on-tmc-mamata-banerjee-operation-sindoor-pakistan-terror-attack/articleshow/121487825.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos