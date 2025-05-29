The US commercial court prevents Donald Trump from imposing radical world prices – saying that he has exceeded his authority | US News





In the United States, a commercial court prevented Donald Trump from imposing global imports of imports on imports.

A panel of three judges concluded that the American president had exceeded his authority when he unveiled additional taxes on foreign manufacturing goods.

The prices must generally be approved by the congress – but Trump argued that he had the power to act because it was a “national emergency”.

The controversial measures unveiled during the “Liberation Day” in April, which included a 10% tariff on British imports, had caused aggressive stock market sales.

A few minutes after the International Trade Court returned its verdict, the Trump administration filed an appeal notice – which means that the battle could degenerate to the Supreme Court.

Several proceedings have been brought against the President's prices – and this decision concerns a case caused on behalf of five small businesses that import goods from other countries.

The companies, which sell everything, from wine to musical instruments, argued that they had trouble surviving because of these additional costs.

The decision came shortly before Elon Musk confirmed that he was leaving his role in the Trump administration.

Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller criticized the court on social networks, writing: “The judicial coup is out of control”.

And in an ardent statement, the White House added: “It is not for non -elected judges to decide how to tackle a national emergency correctly.”

The spokesman Kush Desai continued saying that trade deficits – where the United States is more than one country it exports – “decimated American communities and left our workers behind”.

But the Attorney General of Oregon, Dan Rayfield, praised the decision and described Trump's prices as illegal, reckless and economically devastating.

And Ron Wyden – The best democrat of the Senate financing committee – said that the president's actions had “increased the prices of grocery stores and cars, threatened shortages of essential goods and destroyed supply chains for large and small American companies”.

Before the intervention of the Court, stable 10% tariffs worldwide were in force – with higher rates for specific countries which were to be implemented on July 9.

Economists had expressed their fear that prices cannot exacerbate inflation and even cause a recession.

The US dollar has strengthened as investors have digested the news – with term contracts on the stock market also gathering.

“We are just trying to determine what it could essentially mean, but obviously, the market has a knee reaction, so I suppose that reverses a lot of movements we have seen,” said FX strategy of the National Australia Bank Ray Attrill.

One of the three judges who heard the case was appointed by the Trump administration, while the other two were appointed by Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama during their mandates at the Oval Office.

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom and the United States concluded a trade agreement that would reduce prices on British cars sold in the United States from 27.5% to 10%-and completely eliminates tasks on British steel and aluminum.

The court was not invited to approach certain specific tariffs to the industry that Mr. Trump issued, such as those of cars, steel and aluminum, which used a different law.

