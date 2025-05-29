Trump responds to Musk saying he is “disappointed” with the big tax bill





Washington President Donald Trump defended the tax bill and the policies he passed through the congress after his ally Elon Musk said he was “disappointed” from the package prize.

“I was disappointed to see the massive expenditure bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not only decreases and undermines the work that the Doge team does,” Musk told CBS News “Sunday morning”.

More: Elon Musk deplores Doge becoming “ whipping '' from the Trump administration “

The bill adopted by the Chamber on May 22 would extend the existing income tax cuts and implement new ones for wages and overtime, add new restrictions for programs like Medicaid and food coupons and finance Trump's expulsion efforts.

He would also add about 3.8 billions of dollars to the deficit over the next 10 years due to these tax reductions, according to the Budget Office of the non -partisan congress a point of frustration for the tax conservatives in the congress as well as to the musk.

“I think that a bill can be great or that it can be beautiful,” Musk told CBS News, “but I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion.”

Asked about Musk's comment to the White House on May 28, Trump suggested that the high price is the result of the difficult policy of the House: Republican leaders could afford to lose only two GOP votes and pass the bill. If they had implemented deeper cuts, they would probably have lost the votes of the moderate key.

“We have to get a lot of votes, we cannot cut, we need to get a lot of support,” Trump told journalists at the Oval Office.

“We will negotiate this bill. I am not satisfied with certain aspects, but I am delighted by other aspects,” continued Trump. He noted that the bill should always go through the Senate and return through the room before being able to be signed: “He has a path to go.”

The legislators hope to adopt the bill by July 4, although the real deadline is at the end of July, because the United States should be lacking on its debt in August. The bill includes an increase of $ 4 billions of the debt ceiling.

The back and forth between Musk and Trump is a rare moment of public disagreement between the president and his billionaire advisor while Musk is retreating from his role at the head of the temporary department of government efficiency. Musk also criticized Trump's prices.

The comments also arise while Trump is preparing to send a request to the Congress to recover federal funding for things that Musk's DOGE project has cut.

The package is expected to include $ 1.1 billion in company discounts for public broadcasting, which finances NPR and PBS, and $ 8.3 billion in foreign aid.

