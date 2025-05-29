



The former wife of Boris Johnsons urged Keir Starmer to put well what was wrong with Brexit by going even further than its reset with the European Union. The human rights lawyer, Marina Wheeler KC, writes a book arguing that Great Britain should embrace Brussels and develop a closer relationship with the block. The book, unveiled on Wednesday, calls for a more radical strategy than the current government plans, claiming that Europe is again at the heart of future Britains, according to the Telegraph. This comes after Boris Johnson labeled Keir Starmer a Gimpe from Brussels to the Orange mud after having concluded a historic agreement with the EU in order of better British jobs, lower bills and safer borders. His publisher told the newspaper that the book would compare the agreement on Brexit, negotiated by his former husband, to a matrimonial separation, saying: As an order of the court in divorce, the Brexit agreement contains our naked legal obligations. However, while dangerous forces come together and the Stoke Animosity global technologies, we have a wider duty. If Great Britain and Europe cannot work together, how lucky democracy and the rule of law have? Wheeler said: almost 10 years after Great Britain voted to leave the EU, the unstable state of the world is clear to us all. Less obvious is the extraordinary opportunity than it presents to put well what is not going well and to build a Europe that we can defend together. The human rights lawyer revealed in 2021 that she had divorced Johnson after 25 years, saying that the whole company was dark. The presentation text of his latest book can be read as follows: Labor aims for a reset. The lawyer and mediator Marina Wheeler offers something more radical: a roadmap towards a significant rapprochement. In a more perfect union, it approaches political anxieties and identity crises on both sides of the chain and argues that the transformation of this relationship is now critical if our fundamental political freedoms aim to survive another generation. Related: Boris Johnson wants to make a political return because he is bored

