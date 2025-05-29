The trip of the PM Modi Sikkim canceled due to bad weather, addresses via videoconferencing





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not go to Gangtok for the 50th anniversary of the state of Sikkims due to bad weather. He spoke to the residents of Sikkim via a Bagdogra conference at 10 a.m.

What said PM Modi? While addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi expressed regret of the inability to attend and said: “I also wanted to be part of this celebration with you. I left Delhi early in the morning and I reached Bagdogra, but the time prevented me from going further … But a scene so magnificent is in chief Sikkim and attend the celebrations of the Sikkim which finished 50 years of state …”

Sikkim cm welcomed PM Modi The chief minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the event and said: “Despite the desire, you could not come here personally on this historic occasion. However, the inhabitants of Sikkim wanted to welcome you for a year.

Prime Minister Modi was to visit Gangtok on Thursday, May 29, 2925 to attend the program “Sikkim @ 50: where progress meets the goal and the nature of nature growth”, celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the State of Sikkim. The event is part of a celebration on the theme “Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim”, meaning the cultural and natural heritage of the state.

Visit the Sikkim of PM Modi Prime Minister Modi was to arrive around 11 a.m. Thursday and drop the basic stone and inaugurate several development projects aimed at stimulating infrastructure, connectivity and growth of Sikkim. Some of the projects include a new 500 -bed district hospital from Namchi worth more than 750 Brove, a passing curve in Sangachoeling in Pelling, the gyalshing district, and the inauguration of a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Atal Amrit Udyan in the Gangtok district, Rédi.

He also had to release a commemorative piece, a piece of souvenirs and a postal stamp to mark the golden jubilee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/pm-modis-sikkim-trip-cancelled-due-to-bad-weather-to-address-via-video-conferencing-at-10-am-11748493251072.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos