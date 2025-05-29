Politics
How China has become the largest debt collector in the world
China was the main financier of developing countries throughout the 2010s, channeling more than $ 1 Billion in infrastructure projects as part of the Belt and Road initiative of President Xi Jinping (BRI).
However, as loans have decreased and periods of grace on many loans have expired, China has become the largest official creditor in the world, according to a new report from the Lowy Institute, an Australian reflection group in foreign policy.
Why it matters
The BRI, signed by around 150 countries, has funded thousands of projects worldwide.
Certain low -income countries have taken more debts than they could reimburse, in some cases, leading to public public companies to take care of strategic infrastructure, such as in 2017, when the merchants of China Port Holdings took control of the port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka on a 99 -year lease.
Critics, including the US government, accused China of “debt diplomacy” or taking advantage of these debts to take control of critical infrastructure. China has always denied these allegations, saying that its loans abroad took place on mutually beneficial conditions.
Nowsweek contacted the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry by email with a request for comments.
What to know
In the 2020s, Chinese bilateral loans decreased both in size and in range, influenced by a crisis in the national real estate sector and slowing economic growth. This reduction coincides with the end of periods of grace of 3 to 5 years on many loans granted to the strongest of Chinese loans in the late 2010s.
“The combination of relatively short deadlines and lower concessality compared to other bilateral and multilateral creditors meant that the early 2020s was still a period of crisis for developing countries in development at China,” Riley Duke, Lowy Institute Research and author of the report wrote.
From now on, debt collection reaches a peak, China is expected to receive a record of $ 35 billion in interest and main reimbursements this year. This total, $ 22 billion is due by 75 of the poorest and most vulnerable nations, wrote Duke.
“In this new basic base, Chinese post-payroll loans have withdrawn at levels that have not been seen since the late 2000s and only a quarter of this during the 2010s, when the Belt and Road initiative beat its full,” said Duke.
He declared that in 54 of the 120 developing countries for which the World Bank had relevant data, the payments of debt services to China now exceed combined reimbursements due to the Paris club-a group of 22 countries of economic cooperation and development (OECD), including major lenders such as the United States, the United Kingdom and France.
“No single bilateral creditor has been responsible on the one hand as important for the Debt Development Service in the past 50 years,” said Duke.
What people say
Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told journalists on Tuesday: “A handful of countries broadcast the story that China is responsible for the debt of these countries.
“However, they are unaware of the fact that multilateral financial institutions and commercial creditors of developed countries are the main creditors of developing countries and the main source of debt repayment pressure. Lies cannot cover the truth and people can say good.”
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a hearing of the May 20 Foreign Relations Committee: “China does not do humanitarian aid. China does predatory loans. This is what the Belt and Road initiative [foreign aid]. What they are very good is to go to a country, make you a loan, then hold this debt over your head. And that's what they continue to do, and by the way, you have to hire a Chinese business to do so. “”
What happens next
China faces an international assembly of international pressure to collaborate with the nations arranged on debt on the restructuring of their obligations.
This presents a potential opening for Western countries, and the United States in particular, to recover the lost influence for China in the midst of major investments in this country in the world in the last decade.
However, significant reductions in the Trump administration of foreign aid – writing more than 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts and carrying out deep reductions in the State Department – can prevent Washington from capitalizing on this opportunity.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/china-debt-collector-poor-developing-nations-global-south-2077953
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The International Labor Organization launches an emergency monetary initiative to support the earthquake recovery in the Lake area in Myanmar-Meyanmar
- The commercial court blocks the prices of President Donald Trump
- New trailer reveals EA Sports College Football 26 -Gameplay
- Trump gives Putin's period in Ukraine's ceasefire BBC News
- Analysis: China thought it had a truce with the United States. Then Trump dropped two bombs
- Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine not to “close the door” during the conversation
- Fund for nature -friendly agriculture in the UK expenditure review | agriculture
- Cricket Namibia to open new stadium in October
- How China has become the largest debt collector in the world
- Kremlin aide top says about Ukrainian “Not enough informed”
- The trip of the PM Modi Sikkim canceled due to bad weather, addresses via videoconferencing
- QOC -Secretary -General Meet Oman NOC Secretary -General