China was the main financier of developing countries throughout the 2010s, channeling more than $ 1 Billion in infrastructure projects as part of the Belt and Road initiative of President Xi Jinping (BRI).

However, as loans have decreased and periods of grace on many loans have expired, China has become the largest official creditor in the world, according to a new report from the Lowy Institute, an Australian reflection group in foreign policy.

Why it matters

The BRI, signed by around 150 countries, has funded thousands of projects worldwide.

Certain low -income countries have taken more debts than they could reimburse, in some cases, leading to public public companies to take care of strategic infrastructure, such as in 2017, when the merchants of China Port Holdings took control of the port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka on a 99 -year lease.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet attributes a medal to Chinese staff involved in the construction of National Road 71C on April 12, 2025, in the province of Tbong Khmum, Cambodia.

Critics, including the US government, accused China of “debt diplomacy” or taking advantage of these debts to take control of critical infrastructure. China has always denied these allegations, saying that its loans abroad took place on mutually beneficial conditions.

Nowsweek contacted the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry by email with a request for comments.

What to know

In the 2020s, Chinese bilateral loans decreased both in size and in range, influenced by a crisis in the national real estate sector and slowing economic growth. This reduction coincides with the end of periods of grace of 3 to 5 years on many loans granted to the strongest of Chinese loans in the late 2010s.

“The combination of relatively short deadlines and lower concessality compared to other bilateral and multilateral creditors meant that the early 2020s was still a period of crisis for developing countries in development at China,” Riley Duke, Lowy Institute Research and author of the report wrote.

From now on, debt collection reaches a peak, China is expected to receive a record of $ 35 billion in interest and main reimbursements this year. This total, $ 22 billion is due by 75 of the poorest and most vulnerable nations, wrote Duke.

“In this new basic base, Chinese post-payroll loans have withdrawn at levels that have not been seen since the late 2000s and only a quarter of this during the 2010s, when the Belt and Road initiative beat its full,” said Duke.

He declared that in 54 of the 120 developing countries for which the World Bank had relevant data, the payments of debt services to China now exceed combined reimbursements due to the Paris club-a group of 22 countries of economic cooperation and development (OECD), including major lenders such as the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

“No single bilateral creditor has been responsible on the one hand as important for the Debt Development Service in the past 50 years,” said Duke.

What people say

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told journalists on Tuesday: “A handful of countries broadcast the story that China is responsible for the debt of these countries.

“However, they are unaware of the fact that multilateral financial institutions and commercial creditors of developed countries are the main creditors of developing countries and the main source of debt repayment pressure. Lies cannot cover the truth and people can say good.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a hearing of the May 20 Foreign Relations Committee: “China does not do humanitarian aid. China does predatory loans. This is what the Belt and Road initiative [foreign aid]. What they are very good is to go to a country, make you a loan, then hold this debt over your head. And that's what they continue to do, and by the way, you have to hire a Chinese business to do so. “”

What happens next

China faces an international assembly of international pressure to collaborate with the nations arranged on debt on the restructuring of their obligations.

This presents a potential opening for Western countries, and the United States in particular, to recover the lost influence for China in the midst of major investments in this country in the world in the last decade.

However, significant reductions in the Trump administration of foreign aid – writing more than 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts and carrying out deep reductions in the State Department – can prevent Washington from capitalizing on this opportunity.