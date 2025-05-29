



The decision of the United States International Trade Court revealed that Trump could not use a 1977 law to impose prices.

The Court blocks Trump's prices, saying that they go beyond legal authority

A commercial court has blocked President Donald Trump's prices, saying that they are exceeding his legal authority.

A Federal Court has ruled that President Donald Trump cannot use an emergency powers law to impose prices on foreign countries, a blow to his sales program.

The panel of three judges of the United States International Trade Court has unanimously noted that the 1977 international economic economic powers on the Emergency Powers, which Trump invoked to unilaterally exercise rights over foreign goods, “does not authorize” prices and ordered them to be judged.

The decision notes that the American Constitution gives the congress the power to “regulate trade with foreign nations”.

“The question … is whether the international law on emergency economic powers … delegates these powers to the president in the form of authority to impose unlimited prices on the goods of almost all the countries of the world,” added the decision. “The court does not read Iepa to confer unlimited authority and puts aside the disputed rates.”

The Trump administration filed an appeal notice a few minutes after the decision.

The prices are a centerpiece of the economic agenda of the second term of Trump. The president has imposed steep levies on goods from foreign countries, triggering an international fury and disturbing the world economy.

Trump announced large reciprocal prices on a multitude of nations last month. He later took a break from them while he negotiated trade agreements.

By imposing the prices in early April, Trump qualified the trade deficit a national emergency which justified its rate of 10% between imports, with higher rates for the countries with which the United States has the most important trade deficits, in particular China.

“It is not for non-elected judges to decide how to tackle a national emergency properly,” said the White House spokesman Kush Desai, in a press release. “President Trump is committed to putting America first, and the administration is committed to using each lever for executive power to combat this crisis and restore American grandeur.”

The decision of the commercial court is a setback of Trump's efforts to handle the prices as an economic tool. He came in a pair of prosecution, one filed by the non -partisan center of Liberty Justice on behalf of five small American companies which import goods from countries targeted by rights and the other by 13 American states.

Companies, which range from an importer of wines and spirits to New York to a manufacturer of educational kits and music instruments based in Virginia, have said that prices will harm their ability to do business.

Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller wrote on social networks in response to the decision that “the judicial coup is out of control”.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, a democrat whose office directs the trial by 13 American states, qualified illegal, imprudent and economically devastating Trump prices.

“This decision reaffirms that our laws are important and that commercial decisions cannot be made on the whim of presidents,” said Rayfield in a statement.

Trump claimed a large authority to set prices under the IEEPA, which aims to respond to “unusual and extraordinary” threats during a national emergency.

Trump defends priced efforts

President Trump was questioned about the acronym Taco, which means “Trump always chickens – a blow invented by financial analysts.

More: how Trump's conflict with the courts is preparing for a “total war”

The law has historically been used to impose sanctions on the enemies of the United States or freeze their assets. Trump is the first American president to use it to impose prices.

The Ministry of Justice said that the prosecution should be rejected because the complainants have not been injured by prices that they have not yet paid, and because only the congress, and not private companies, can challenge a national emergency declared by the president under the ieepa.

The International Commerce Court is a specialized federal court based in New York with competence on a national scale. His decisions can be interrupted at the American Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit and, finally, to the Supreme Court.

Contribution: Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/05/28/trump-tariffs-blocked-trade-court/83909721007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos