



Prime Minister Narendra Modi signals to supporters during a road show in Patna, Bihar, May 29, 2025. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday, May 29, 2025) held a roadshow in Patna and then met party leaders and workers from the BJP headquarters in view of the next assembly elections, which should be in October-November later this year. It was the third visit to the PM at Bihar in the past five months, since January 2025. Earlier, before leaving for his roadshow, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new integrated terminal of Patna airport and Bihta civil airport, about 30 km from Patna. The chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and all the best leaders of the State BJP were present at Patna airport to welcome Prime Minister Modi. Read also: PMS at 4 United States. During its roadshow almost 6 km long, the Modis PM convoy was showered with flower petals and the gathered crowd sang Bharat Mata Ki Jai See his convoy go from there. However, unlike his latest roadshow in Patna held in May 2024, the PM Modi did not come to his vehicle this time and continued to agitate from the inside of the vehicle to people gathered flank the two sides of the road en route to the roadshow. Most of the time, women and young people holding tricolors and posters of Prime Minister Modi in his hand had come to see him in the stifling summer heat, waiting for his arrival for hours. The six -kilometer roadshow has taken almost two hours for the Modis PM LENT convoy to reach the headquarters of BJPS State. Posters representing Operation Sindoor and PM Modi have been obviously displayed on the way to the roadshow. Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit the state on June 20, however, said that the leaders of the State BJP, the place has not yet been decided. Later, he reached the headquarters of Party State in Beerchand Patel Road and held a meeting with the leaders and workers of the BJP for the next elections of the State Assembly, which are due in October-November this year. Mr. Modi will address a public meeting in Bikramganj in the Rohtas District on May 30, where he should also announce a 50,000 crore project for state development. PM Modi should give Raj Bhawan one night in Patna. The PM Modis Roadshow was a historic moment for all of us and it was a huge success where on a Lakh people had gathered on both sides of the road to welcome their leader, said the young party deputy and the Minister of Urban Development and Housing in the Minister of Chief Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin, who was appointed in charge of the Patna road. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had visited the State in February and April and May 4 recently this month, he had inaugurated the KHELO India Youth Games 2025 At the Patliputra sports complex in Patna through videoconference. He (PM Modi) will address a huge public rally tomorrow (May 30, 2025) in Bikramganj in the Rohtas district, where, said the former president of the State Party and deputy of the Sanjay Jaiswal party, who monitored the PMS rally there, more than 5 people Lakh should come. People from neighboring districts of Bhojpur and Buxar should also visit the PMS rally in Bikramganj.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-holds-roadshow-in-patna-before-meeting-party-leaders-at-bjp-headquarters/article69633886.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

