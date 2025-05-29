Jokowi's role is invisible if you join GOLKAR

Jakarta, kompas.com – Political observer of the Islamic University of Jakarta State (Uin), Ahmad Bakir Ihsan assesses the role of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) He will not be seen if he joins a great political party like the party Golkar.

Jokowi's expertise, said that Hmad would be seen if he joined the United Development Party (PPP) which is currently broken down.

“If Jokowi is anchored in large parts such as the Golkar party, this means that the grandeur of the party will not be seen and will not be seen an important role. Except, just to reproduce on an established party,” said Ahmad when contacted on Tuesday (29/5/2025).

The PPP itself was seen that it was broken after the general elections of 2024. For the first time, the party bearing Kaaba failed to reach the DPR because of not reaching the 4%parliamentary threshold.

“Here is Jokowi's ability to be tested. He will become an important figure in the political world if he is able to rekindle a dying political party, will not reach the parliamentary threshold,” said Ahmad.

In addition, he saw that Jokowi had solid capital to lead the PPP. However, the party bearing Kaaba was close to the Indonesian Democratic Party of struggle (PDI-P).

“Based on these considerations, Jokowi actually has an excellent opportunity to direct the PPP as a former party with all its internal dynamics,” said Ahmad.

Elite PPP Jokowi Jokowi

Previously, the president of the PPP party court, Ade Irfan Pulungan, considered that Jokowi could deliver the party carrying the Kaaba to the DPR in 2029.

According to him, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia was a figure which was worthy to direct the PPP for the following period.

“If someone offers it to become the general president of the PPP, it is very extraordinary. And if he responds, in my opinion a gift for PPP,” said IRFAN when speaking with Kompas.com, Tuesday (05/27/2025).

“God wants it, if the PPP is led by Mr. Jokowi, God wants it, the three and returns to Senayan. Hopefully it can become the top five so that he gets a leader in the DPR,” he continued.

According to Irfan, Jokowi is the right figure to direct the PPP. His experience in the political and governmental fields would be very suitable for leading the Kaaba party.

In addition, Irfan has seen Jokowi as a figure that hitherto included the history and development of the PPP.

“Of course, the figures like that I think are quite capable if the PPP is led by people who already have a long political experience, yes, and a sufficiently long experience of his government to be able to lead a party,” said Irfan.

GOLKAR is open

As for the deliberation of mutual cooperation (Mkgr), which is one of the Golkar Party Wing organizations, expressed its opening in Jokowi and Gibran Rakabuming Raka if he wanted to join.

“We did not propose (in Jokowi and Gibran), but we opened the door as wide as possible, we were open mass organizations,” said president of the MKGR Central Management Board (DPP), Aies Kadir at a press conference in Hilir Bendungan, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (5/5/2025).

“Thus, anyone who is joining the MKGR organization will be received, including computers, it is mentioned (Jokowi) if you want to join, we are welcome and very happy,” he continued.

MKGR, said Adies, is open to anyone who has not been joined in any social organization (mass organization).

“If he has already entered the mass organization, please show a resignation letter from the mass organization, he can only join us,” said Aies.



