The BBC NewSnight Panellist Slams claims that the wife of the imprisoned conservative advisor is a political prisoner





Lucy Connolly published her message during last summer riots. Getty images A BBC Newsnight A panelist destroyed the affirmations that a Tory The wife of the advisers imprisoned for a tweet which she published during the last riot of the summers is a political prisoner. Lucy Connolly called for a mass expulsion now in the midst of false rumors that an illegal immigrant had murdered three young girls in a dance class on the theme of Taylor Swift in Southport. Put fire to all the whores of hotels full of bastards for everything I care, while you take the treacherous government and all politicians with them, Connolly posted on X. I feel physically ill knowing what these families will now have to endure. If it makes me racist, too bad. She finally removed the position later the same day, but was imprisoned for 31 months after pleading guilty of having encouraged racial hatred. His appeal against conviction was rejected last week, which prompted new complaints to tastes Nigel Farage And Boris Johnson. THE United Kingdom reform The leader said: I want to understand clearly: Lucy Connolly should not be in prison. But on Newsnight, Work Peer Ayesha Hazarika demolished the argument that she was wrongly imprisoned. She said: if she had just said the despicable and racist things that she had tweeted regularly, that's good, it is her right. She could hate people like me, a Muslim person like me, the color of my skin, she could hate that. This is his right. But when she says to burn hotels where people like me, people with brown skin, anyone else could be, it's when she crosses the line. You can say your hateful and horrible things, but if you go there, when we are in the midst of a situation of Tinderbox, where half of the country is on the lock in violence, and you literally encourage violence while people commit acts of violence, I do not understand why people are so confused in this case. Hazarika added: The idea that this country is not a free country is completely and completely ridiculous. This woman encouraged violence. She is free to think about her horrible and racist thoughts. It's good. What she is not allowed to do is to go and encourage violence. “This woman encouraged violence. She is free to think of her horrible, horrible and racist thoughts. This is good. What she is not allowed to do is to encourage violence.” The work of work Ayesha Hazarika in the case Lucy Connolly. #Newsnightpic.twitter.com/m5mqd2dyo BBC Newsnight (@bbcnewsnight) May 28, 2025 In relation …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/bbc-newsnight-panellist-slams-claims-083253411.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos