The Federal Commercial Court blocks the prices of Trump's “Liberation Day”





Washington (AP) A Federal Court prevented President Donald Trump from imposing refined prices on imports under an emergency law on Wednesday, quickly throwing doubt on economic policies that have shaken the global financial markets, frustrated by business partners and raised wider fears concerning the intensification of inflation and the breakdown of the economy.

The decision of a panel of three judges at the New York -based international business court intervened after several prosecutions claiming that the Trumps Liberation Day rates exceeded its authority and left the business policy of the countries according to its whims.

Trump has repeatedly said that the prices would force manufacturers to bring back factory jobs to the United States and generate enough income to reduce federal budgetary deficits. He used prices as a negotiation cake in the hope of forcing other nations to negotiate agreements that favored the United States, suggesting that it would simply fix the prices itself if the terms were not satisfactory.

The spokesman for the White House, Kush Desai, said that the commercial deficits equivalent to a national emergency that has decimated the American communities, left our workers and weakened our industrial defense facts that the court did not dispute.

The administration, he said, remains determined to use each lever for executive power to fight against this crisis and restore American size.

But for the moment, Trump may not have the threat of import taxes to demand his will on the world economy as he had planned, because this would require the approval of the Congress. What is not clear is if the White House will respond to the decision by stopping all its emergency power prices in the meantime.

Trump could still be able to temporarily launch 15% import taxes for 150 days on the nations with which the United States manages a substantial trade deficit. The decision notes that a president has this authority under article 122 of the 1974 trade law.

The decision was equivalent to a categorical rejection of the legal foundations of some of the actions of the signing and the most controversial of its second term of four months. The administration quickly filed an appeal notice and the Supreme Court will almost certainly be called upon to lend a final response, but it throws a blow.

The case was heard by three judges: Timothy Reif, who was appointed by Trump, Jane Restani, appointed to the bench by President Ronald Reagan and Gary Katzmann, appointed by President Barack Obama.

Global tariff orders and reprisals exceed any authority granted to the President by the IEEPA to regulate importation by means of prices, the court wrote, referring to the 1977 law on the economic powers of emergency.

The decision has left any prices that Trump has set up by using his article 232 powers from the 1962 exchange law in place. He put a 25% tax on most of the cars and imported parts, as well as all of the steel and aluminum of foreign manufacturing. These prices depend on a survey by the trade department which reveals the national security risks of imported products.

It was filed with the American Court of International Trade, a federal court which specifically deals with civil proceedings involving international trade law.

Although prices must generally be approved by Congress, Trump said that he had the power to act to approach business deficits he calls a national emergency.

He faces at least seven prosecution contesting the samples. The complainants argued that the emergency powers law does not allow the use of prices, and even if this is the case, the trade deficit is not an emergency because the United States has managed a trade deficit with the rest of the world for 49 consecutive years.

Trump has imposed prices on most countries around the world in order to overthrow massive and long -standing trade deficits. He earned earlier samples from imports from Canada, China and Mexico to fight against the illegal flow of immigrants and synthetic opioids through the American border.

Its administration argues that the courts approved the president of the time, Richard Nixons, the use of emergency prices in 1971, and that only the Congress, and not the courts, can determine the political issue of knowing whether the justification of the presidents to declare an emergency is in accordance with the law.

Trump's release prices have shaken the world's financial markets and have led many economists to demarcate the prospects of American economic growth. Until now, however, prices seem to have had little impact on the greatest economy in the world.

The trial was filed by a group of small businesses, including an importer of wine, your selections, whose owner said that the prices had a major impact and that his business did not survive.

A dozen states have also filed a complaint, led by Oregon. This decision reaffirms that our laws are important and that commercial decisions cannot be made on the whim of presidents, said Prosecutor General Dan Rayfield.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, the best democrat of the Senatorial Finance Committee, said the prices had increased prices for grocery and cars, threatened with shortages of essential products and destroys supply chains for large and small American companies.

___

The writers of the associated press Zeke Miller and Paul Wiseman contributed to this story.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the family name of judge Gary Katzmann, of Katzman in the previous versions of history.

