CCTV: The third meeting of the Chinese-Pacific Foreign Ministers took place yesterday in Xiamen. Can you inform us of Reunion and its results? How does China consider the prospect of the development of relations between China and the island countries of the Pacific?

Mao Ning: Yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, co-chaired the third Minister of Foreign Affairs of China-Pacific, the foreign ministers meeting the president and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Taneti Maamau of Kiribati.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic links between China and the island countries of the Pacific (PIC). The four full respect proposed by President Xi Jinping are the fundamental advice for China to develop relations with the PICs. We always see them as good friends, good partners and good brothers. The development of our bilateral links demonstrates in a living way that friendship, whenever it happens, is cherished; Cooperation, whatever its size, is precious. We have given a fine example of large and small countries pursuing peaceful coexistence and the countries of the South World in search of solidarity development.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, made a proposal of six points on the construction of a China-Pic community with a common future, namely to make respect, putting development first and people at the center, continuing exchanges and mutual learning, maintaining equity and justice, and strengthening mutual assistance. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang, stressed that in the face of profound changes in our time and the historic trajectory, China considers that peacekeeping, development, cooperation and mutual benefits is the only good choice, and is ready to work with all parties to open a new chapter of the construction of a community of China-PICs with a shared future.

Understandings common to five aspects were reached at the meeting. First, we must respect equal treatment, continue to make support and defend each other and the main concerns. Second, we must maintain common development, promote synergy between the Belt and Road initiative and the 2050 strategy for the Blue Pacific continent and improve mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. Third, we must maintain equity and justice, firmly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trading system focused on the WTO, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries. Fourth, we must maintain openness and inclusiveness, the international community must support the peak in the choice independently of development and cooperation partners, and the most urgent subjects such as climate change must be prioritized in the effort to develop relations with PICs. Fifth, we must maintain mutual learning, advance our traditional friendship and affinity, strengthen mutual understanding and support and make the civilization of human society jointly.

The participating parties thanked the precious support of Chinas to the development of peak and reaffirmed their commitment to the principle of China as well as their understanding and support for the legitimate rights of Chinas for the defense of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The meeting adopted a joint declaration. China has also published the list of measures in China in order to implement the consensus of the third meeting of foreign ministers in the countries of the China-Pacific Island, which includes the Chinese initiative on the deepening of cooperation with the island countries of the Pacific on the fight against climate change. In the initiative, China has promised to provide new funding and extend sustainable development cooperation with PICs.

Bloomberg: Regarding USS's decision to start to aggressively dismiss the visas of Chinese students, including those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party or those who study in so -called critical fields. Regarding this, I just like to ask since it is probably the most important story of the moment in terms of American-Chinese relations, I would like to ask what the Ministries of Foreign Affairs comment on this subject? Can we expect a kind of Beijing reprisals? How could this affect the global climate, especially since we are considering new commercial negotiations?

Mao Ning: The American decision to revoke Chinese student visas is fully unjustified. He uses ideology and national security as a pretext. He seriously harms the legal rights and interests of international students in China and disrupts the exchanges of people to the person between the two countries. China firmly opposed it and protested the United States about the decision.

This politically motivated and discriminatory decision exposes American hypocrisy to freedom and openness. It will also damage the image and reputation of the United States itself.

AFP: The American Court of International Commerce has judged that Donald prevails over the Liberation Day rates as well as a distinct set of prices on China on fentanyl which were issued by decrees constituted an overtaking of its authority as president. How could this decision have an impact on China's trade negotiations with the United States and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to comment more?

Mao Ning: China has clearly indicated its position: prices and commercial wars have no winners. Protectionism does not benefit and is ultimately unpopular.

Kyodo News: He reported that China had removed a buoy in the exclusive economic zone in the south of the island of Yonaguni in Okinawa. Why did China delete this buoy?

Mao Ning: The installation of Chinese of a meteorological observation buoy in the waters east of Taiwan, which are legal in Chinas, complies with the national laws of China and international law. We learn that the competent Chinese authorities maintain the buoy if necessary by the relevant work.

Bloomberg: I ​​just like to go back a little and ask to see these movements on visas as having a wider or overflowing effect on other areas of American-Chinese relations, including trade?

Mao Ning: the position of Chinas on its relations with the United States is consistent. We hope that the United States will work with China in the same direction, will do more constructive things and contribute more to the development of sounds, stable and lasting bilateral relations.

O Globo: Brazilian prosecutors have announced that they were pursuing the Chinese BYD vehicle company for allegations of use of workers in terrible working conditions and to engage in the trafficking of international human beings. Can you give your comments please?

Mao Ning: As we pointed out more than once, the Chinese government attaches great importance to the legal rights and interests of workers, and asks Chinese companies to do business in accordance with laws and regulations.