



Istanbul Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marked the 572nd anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul on Thursday by inaugurating four new “gardens of nation” in the city. Speaking during a ceremony, Erdogan said that the newly open parks wore the number of gardens in the country in Istanbul at 34, covering more than 5.5 million square meters. He added that construction is underway for 20 others in the context of efforts to extend green spaces through the Turkish metropolis. “We designed the gardens of our nation to serve as a gathering points during the disaster period,” said Erdogan. “We have seen how important this is during the earthquake of Istanbul.” Last month, a powerful amplitude earthquake of 6.2 struck Istanbul, injuring at least 236 people in panic -oriented incidents, according to officials. In a separate article on social networks, Erdogan commemorated the conquest of 1453, calling it “one of the most magnificent victories in our history”. He paid tribute to the Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conqueror, and his army “with mercy, gratitude and respect”. The conquest of Istanbul in 1453 marked the end of the Byzantine Empire and the rise of the Ottoman Empire. Led by Sultan Mehmed II, the Ottoman forces captured the city after a 53 -day seat, establishing it as the new capital of the Empire. Türkiye's first floating gas production unit advances the sail Earlier in the day, Erdogan attended a ceremony for the first floating natural gas production unit of Türkiye, Osman Gazi, while leaving for the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea. The president made a sign of the platform to double the production of natural gas at the Sakarya gas field during a ceremony to send to the presidential office of Dolmabahce in Istanbul, to which the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar. “With our drones, drones, unmanned underwater vehicles and advanced technologies, we continue to reshape the nature of modern war,” he said. He added: “In the defense industry – where we waited once at the doors of others – we are now a sought after country.” The Osman Gazi platform, which is expected to complete its passage in the Strait of Istanbul in 11 hours, is expected to arrive at the port of Foyyos in Zonguldak on Sunday on the Côte de la Mer Noire de Türkiye. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

