Politics
“Colonial” schools of China erase the culture of Tibet: defense group
The Chinese government would seek to tighten its control over Tibet by targeting its youngest residents.
In “the colonial boarding school in the regions, students are increasingly refused access to their maternal language and culture – with a lot subject to negligence and physical violence”, according to a report published Thursday by the Defense Group of the United States Tibet Action Institute.
Why it matters
The People's Republic of China took control of Tibet – what it called Xizang – in 1950, claiming that the region was to be “released” from its theocratic and feudal system.
The major uprisings followed in 1959, in the late 1980s, and again in 2008, which prompted violent repression by Chinese forces. Critics claim that Tibet – the place of Dalai Lama – has effectively become a police state, with largely closed international observers, except during well -managed government visits.
Nowsweek Contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the United Nations Human Rights Office with requests for comments sent by email.
What to know
Observers say that repression has only intensified since the Chinese President Xi Jinping came to power at the end of 2012.
This tightening of control has extended beyond public spaces in the classroom.
The Tibet education system is now mainly residential, with less than 900,000 children aged 6 to 18 who will be registered in state -managed boarding schools, estimates the group. At least 100,000 children as young as 4 have been placed in preschool pension.
These most vulnerable Tibetans are subjected to a campaign of intense state-led specific “in order to cement the transformation of the identity and allegiance of Tibetan children”, according to a new report from Tibet Action Institute based in the United States, which founded its conclusions on interviews with Tibetans who have escaped India, and secret communications with individuals.
Although they are separated from their family, students receive an education provided exclusively in Chinese and focused on Chinese history, cultural heritage and national identity.
“But when these children return home, they cannot speak to Tibetan with their family members. They only communicate in Chinese and it becomes difficult at home. The government aims to change these Tibetan children into Chinese by suppressing Tibetan identity,” said the report cited a source.
The report describes the system as a violation of national and international law.
He also claims to know “many cases of abuse and negligence”. A parent quoted the “bad” food quality, while a former student living in exile said that the students had been beaten if their dormitories were not clean enough during the inspections.
What people said
Gyal LO, Activist and educational sociologist of Tibet Action Institute, said in the press release accompanying the report: “The colonial residentialisms of China are supposed to indoctrinate, not educating Tibetan children. The Chinese authorities deliberately remove our children and disconnect them from their roots.
“In a generation, our language and our culture could be lost, all because the Chinese government considers Tibetan identity as a threat to its control of our nation.”
Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on April 1 at a regular press conference: “We reject the baseless defamation of Xizang human rights and the religious and cultural cause, and oppose the interference and sabotage of foreign officials in the name of the exercise of their functions in Xizang.”
What is the next step
The Tibet Institute of Action Institute called on the United Nations and foreign governments to demand China “immediately conducting a public inquiry into abuse, deaths and mental health problems alleged in Tibetan pensions, to abolish the coercive pension and preschool system, and to allow Tibetan children to access high -quality mother tongue.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/china-tibet-children-colonial-boarding-schools-language-culture-education-2078283
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Emma Raducanu coach Mark Petchey defends her work ethics, but warns that tennis has changed since US Open Triumph | Tennis news
- Four dead desperate Palestinians after storm help repository
- The court blocks Trump's prices; CPAC in HungaryExBulletin
- The United Kingdom abandons the “Pick-And-Mélange” approach from international law
- About the insistence of a special case title in the Jokowi diploma, Polri: Wasidik Authority
- The reason why the new zero carbon British steel plant provides hope and headaches | Steel industry
- Why football coaches often belong to the best paid at American collegesExBulletin
- 'The Russians are trying to trump': Retired Colonel may be next in Ukraine
- Thousands of sensors reveal a 3D structure from the sound waves that earthquakes
- “ Give it to your own wife first: Mamata Banerjee Attack PM Modi on Operation Sindoor – India News
- It was discovered by a pediatric cancer survivor who is at high risk of developing CKD
- Imran Khan rejects the renewal of dialogue with Pak Govt, his party chooses mass mobilization rather than negotiations: report