The Chinese government would seek to tighten its control over Tibet by targeting its youngest residents.

In “the colonial boarding school in the regions, students are increasingly refused access to their maternal language and culture – with a lot subject to negligence and physical violence”, according to a report published Thursday by the Defense Group of the United States Tibet Action Institute.

Why it matters

The People's Republic of China took control of Tibet – what it called Xizang – in 1950, claiming that the region was to be “released” from its theocratic and feudal system.

The major uprisings followed in 1959, in the late 1980s, and again in 2008, which prompted violent repression by Chinese forces. Critics claim that Tibet – the place of Dalai Lama – has effectively become a police state, with largely closed international observers, except during well -managed government visits.

Nowsweek Contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the United Nations Human Rights Office with requests for comments sent by email.

What to know

Observers say that repression has only intensified since the Chinese President Xi Jinping came to power at the end of 2012.

This tightening of control has extended beyond public spaces in the classroom.

The Tibet education system is now mainly residential, with less than 900,000 children aged 6 to 18 who will be registered in state -managed boarding schools, estimates the group. At least 100,000 children as young as 4 have been placed in preschool pension.

Students spend a poster showing Chinese President Xi Jinping at Nagqu high school in Lhasa in the Tibet Autonomous Region on June 1, 2021.

Images Kevin Frayer / Getty



These most vulnerable Tibetans are subjected to a campaign of intense state-led specific “in order to cement the transformation of the identity and allegiance of Tibetan children”, according to a new report from Tibet Action Institute based in the United States, which founded its conclusions on interviews with Tibetans who have escaped India, and secret communications with individuals.

Although they are separated from their family, students receive an education provided exclusively in Chinese and focused on Chinese history, cultural heritage and national identity.

“But when these children return home, they cannot speak to Tibetan with their family members. They only communicate in Chinese and it becomes difficult at home. The government aims to change these Tibetan children into Chinese by suppressing Tibetan identity,” said the report cited a source.

The report describes the system as a violation of national and international law.

He also claims to know “many cases of abuse and negligence”. A parent quoted the “bad” food quality, while a former student living in exile said that the students had been beaten if their dormitories were not clean enough during the inspections.

What people said

Gyal LO, Activist and educational sociologist of Tibet Action Institute, said in the press release accompanying the report: “The colonial residentialisms of China are supposed to indoctrinate, not educating Tibetan children. The Chinese authorities deliberately remove our children and disconnect them from their roots.

“In a generation, our language and our culture could be lost, all because the Chinese government considers Tibetan identity as a threat to its control of our nation.”

Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on April 1 at a regular press conference: “We reject the baseless defamation of Xizang human rights and the religious and cultural cause, and oppose the interference and sabotage of foreign officials in the name of the exercise of their functions in Xizang.”

What is the next step

The Tibet Institute of Action Institute called on the United Nations and foreign governments to demand China “immediately conducting a public inquiry into abuse, deaths and mental health problems alleged in Tibetan pensions, to abolish the coercive pension and preschool system, and to allow Tibetan children to access high -quality mother tongue.”