Imran excludes the agreement, open to talks in “Pakistani interest”

The founder and former Prime Minister of Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan excluded an agreement to “design”, declaring that the talks will only be held in the interest of Pakistan.

This was sent by Senator Ali Zafar following a recent meeting with the former prisoned Prime Minister of Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, where Imran Khan has been detained since August 2023 for a range of accusations, including corruption and terrorism.

“Imran said he was ready to negotiate for the good of unity in the country,” Ali Zafar told journalists outside the prison, adding that talks must be transparent, honest and strictly in the national interest – not for any personal gain. “”

“If I wanted a relief, I would have asked for a long time ago,” said Ali Zafar quoted Imran Khan.

Imran's statement took place after her sister, Aleema Khan, asked dialogue by a “Gire-And-Take” approach.

Ali Zafar, addressing journalists, said that Imran had also renewed his rapidly justice request in all legal affairs against him and other PTI members, accusing the authorities of deliberately delaying legal proceedings. “I only want justice,” he said, quoting the former Prime Minister.

A few days earlier, Imran Khan asked the party to start the preparations for a large national movement against the current government.

Thanks to his sister, Aleema Khan, the former Prime Minister revealed that even if he would not summon supporters in Islamabad, the campaign would be launched through Pakistan.

“Start preparing for a mass movement,” Aleema told his brother. “I will not call people in Islamabad, but we will launch the movement through Pakistan.”

She said Imran remained provocative in the face of what he called the oppression of the state, promising to resist all forms of torture and pressure. “Imran Khan clearly indicated that even if he spends his whole life behind bars, he will not go to the subjugation,” she added.

Meanwhile, the central secretary of central information, Sheikh Waqas Akram, rejected on Wednesday negotiation reports with the government, saying that the dialogue “does not work like that”.

Addressing a press conference, the central party secretary of the party said that the founding president of the PTI, Imran Khan, denied having initiated talks.

“You cannot drive hatred daggers in someone's chest and you are still waiting for good will,” he added.

He also specified that the negotiation committee had been constituted by Imran itself and that its participation was in its direction.

