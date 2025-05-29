“ Nationalism in China has grown with Xi Jinping – many citizens think that economic confrontations with the United States are part of the rejuvenation of China '' '

Rory Truex is an associate professor of international policy and affairs at Princeton University. Addressing Srijana Mitra Das, he discusses what motivates China in Donald's era Asset ::

Q. What is the heart of your research?

A. I study Chinese politics that looked for public opinion in China, how citizens think of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the regime. IVE has worked on American-Chinese relations and how American foreign policy manufacturers think of American-Chinese ties. Finally, I work more and more on authoritarianism in general and in particular authoritarian trends in the United States and elsewhere in the democratic world

Q. What main characteristics define the American-Chinese relationship today?

A. The American-Chinese relationship underwent an important transformation from Donald Trumps First Administration. We then saw the end of the broad idea of ​​engagement with China and an evolution towards strategic competition, which considers them as rival countries, in economic competition, science, military power, international influence, etc. Some in the arena of American policies even believe that we are in a cold war with China, we have not yet achieved.

Q. How do most Chinese see America under Donald Trump?

A. There is a general drop in attitudes to the United States and an increase in nationalism, which corresponds to the ascent of Xi Jinpings. The party used external competition to promote nationalism at home and supervises geopolitical competition with the United States as a foreign power trying to contain Chinas, which resonates with Chinese history and the idea of ​​the century of humiliation. There are pockets of admiration for Trump, some Chinese consider him humorous and appreciate his disabled style. However, these constituencies are particularly important. The idea is more common than Trump erodes American competitiveness and, in turn, helping Chinas to get up.

Q. Can China really afford to decline on the economic level of America?

A. My understanding is that complete economic decoupling would be expensive for both parties. I think that this CCP rhetoric is a negotiation chip to show the resolution before heading to talks. More broadly, the Chinese government has prepared the population psychologically for the war with the United States and the economic confrontations that Chinese citizens have been socialized by thinking that one of these costs is part of the fight for national rejuvenation.

Q. Does an authoritarian state like China have politics?

A. Yes, it's just difficult to observe. The machinations that occur at the level of the elite, between Xi Jinping and other managers of the Permanent Committee of Politburo and Politburo, cannot be easily observed, the degree of disagreement at this level is not really known beyond signals in state newspapers, etc. The white paper revolution occurred in 2022 at the rear of the long zero-cook period in China which has become more and more draconian. The citizens then protested and the government had to retreat some of these policies. The civic voice is silent but it has an impact.

Q. Are most state decisions mainly diktat?

A. In recent times, the CCP has attempted to focus on advisory processes, it is a consultative authoritarianism, where a government is not content to govern by Diktat but tries to incorporate the preferences of the public. We see it every year in the Chinese peoples congress system, the deputies transmit various suggestions to the government. The laws presented by the National Congress of Peoples are published for comments. Citizens can contact municipal governments via mailboxes. There are ways for people to express grievances. The question is whether the government answers. My assessment is within the framework of Xi Jinping, we have not seen any strengthening of these channels. They exist but overall, there was a relative fence of politics under him. Civil society organizations have been increasingly emptied, this process is only lip services.

Q. China has some of the most capitalist billionaires in the worlds, how do they see life under a communist state?

A. Above all, the CCP has moved its strategy on commercial elites in recent decades under Mao and the first years of Deng Xiaoping, the party was for peasants and workers. Jiang Zemin introduced the concept of the three represents which has sought advanced productive forces which code for capital to be introduced into the party. Since then, the PCC has been quite comfortable with commercial interests. Since the 2000s, the CCP has been a completely elite party, it is nominally communist, but at key leadership levels, you would have trouble finding workers.

Q. Has the will to become a global superpower reduces dissent in China?

A. It is important to note that there are many people in China who dissipate. It is difficult to see them and several real consequences. However, the inhabitants of Xinjiang or Tibet, for example, would dispute the CCP, which is essentially a regime dominated by Han. Young feminists in China include PCC as a traditional patriarchal authoritarian regime, while certain parts of the periphery, such as Hong Kong, are not fully on board. In democracies, disagreements are at the front and center, they are organized in parties which collect funds and compete electorally. In China, the party claims to represent everyone, but is dissenting. In addition, the repressive capacity of the governments of Chines has increased so much over the past decade that a large -scale mass manifestation in Tiananmen 2.0 is almost impossible today, given the Orwellian level of surveillance. This has implications for his governance and other authoritarian governments.