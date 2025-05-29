Turkeys Erdogan again calls an Azéri corridor through Armenia

Zangezur's corridor is not only a terrestrial connection with Nakhichevan for Azerbaijan, but also a new integration line extending to the Turkish world of Turkey, the Turkish media declared it after its last visit to Azerbaijan. The opening of this corridor in a short time will also strengthen the Caucasus transport and energy infrastructure.

We expect our neighbor Iran to support these stages, which will serve the peace, stability and development of our region, added Erdogan.

Iran is strongly opposed to the extraterritorial corridor which would go through Syunik, the only Armenian province bordering the Islamic Republic. Its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, explained this post to Erdogan when they met in Tehran in 2022. Khamenei also told Prime Minister Nikol Pashinien last July that the corridor would also be detrimental to Armenia.

The government of Pashinians argues that it can only agree on conventional transport links which would not exercise the people and the cargoes transported to and from Nakhichevan of Armenian border checks. He indicates that Azerbaijan has ignored its proposals for unpublished compromise on the question made in recent months.

Baku continues to list the corridor of Zangezur among his conditions to end the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev implicitly threatened in January to open it by force.

In April, the Armenian army and the elite military force of the Irans, the body of Islamic Revolution (IRGC), organized a very first joint exercise along the Armenian-Iranian border. Visit of Armenia last week, the Iranian Minister of Defense Aziz Nasirzadeh said that Tehran would not allow any encroachment on this border. The Iranian ambassador to Yerevan, Mehdi Sobhani, then told Armenian journalists to forget the corridor of Zangezur.