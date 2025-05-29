The president of the Fed, Powell, met Trump in the White House on Thursday and told him that the price decisions could not be political





President Donald Trump met the president of the federal reserve on Thursday, Jerome Powell, in the middle of the president to harass the Central Bank for lower interest rates.

The central bank confirmed in a statement that the meeting had taken place, stressing that the future path of monetary policy was not discussed.

“During the invitation of the president, President Powell met the president today at the White House to discuss economic developments, especially for growth, employment and inflation,” said the Fed press release. “President Powell has not discussed his expectations in monetary policy, except to emphasize that the path of politics will depend entirely on incoming economic information and what it means for prospects.”

In addition, the press release said Powell and his Fed colleagues remain determined to establish a monetary policy on “a prudent, objective and non -political analysis”.

The meeting comes at a sensitive time for the American economy, Trump pushing potentially inflationary prices and the Fed trying to balance his mandate to provide a complete job and stable prices.

“The president said that he thought that the Fed chair made a mistake by not lowering interest rates, which puts us in an economic disadvantage for China in other countries and that the president was very vocal on this subject, both publicly and now, I can also reveal the meeting in private,” said the white house press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, when he was asked for his daily speech.

Using his point of sale of truth on social networks, Trump has repeatedly called the Open Market Committee led by Powell to reduce interest rates. The FOMC has not been relaxed since December, just before Trump took up his duties for his second non -consecutive mandate.

“” The consensus of almost everyone is that “the Fed should reduce rates as soon as possible, rather than later.” Too late Powell, a legendary man to be too late, will probably blow him again – but who knows ??? “” Has Trump on May 17.

It was the first meeting since Trump began his second term. At a press conference earlier this month, Powell confirmed that the two had not yet met and said he would not take the first step for a presidential sitdown.

“I never asked for a meeting with any president, and I will never do it,” said Powell. “I wouldn't do that. There is never reason for me to ask for a meeting. It has always been the opposite.”

With persistent price uncertainty, the markets are largely expecting that the Fed remains on rates until there is more clarity. The prices of the ultimate market indicate that the central bank will not resume the cup before at least September, bypassing the meetings in June and July, with a probability of reduction before the end of the year. The FOMC lowered the rates of a complete percentage point in the last part of 2024.

Complete Fed Declaration:

During the president’s invitation, President Powell met the president today at the White House to discuss economic developments, especially for growth, employment and inflation.

President Powell has not discussed his expectations in monetary policy, except to emphasize that the path of politics will fully depend on incoming economic information and what it means for prospects.

Finally, President Powell said that he and his FOMC colleagues would establish monetary policy, as required by the law, to support maximum employment and stable prices and make these decisions based solely on a prudent, objective and non -political analysis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/29/fed-chair-powell-told-trump-in-thursday-meeting-that-rate-decisions-would-be-based-on-non-political-analysis.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos