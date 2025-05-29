The challenge of Mamata Banerjee's “live TV debate” to Prime Minister Modi, says Politics Holi is played





The chief minister of Western Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Strong criticism of his government, Define it to a debate on live and daring television the BJP to call the first state elections. “I challenge you, come and sit with me on a live television debate. You can bring your televimmer,” said Mamata Banerjee. Responding to the commentary on the PM's “Bengal Operation”, Mamata said that the Union government was playing “political Holi” while opposition leaders were trying to protect national interests worldwide. “What Prime Minister Modi said today, we are not only shocked, but it is regrettable to hear … The whole opposition represents the country on the world scene, they have taken a daring step to protect the national interest of the country. But is it the time for the PM Modi and its leaders to say that they would do” Bengal Operation “as they did” Sindoor “? “Said Mamata. She accused the center of doing the code name “the Sindoor operation” for political mileage and questioned the Prime Minister's remarks while the deputy for the Trinamool congress, Abhishek Banerjee, was part abroad, was part of a delegation of deputies meeting the world leaders. “Today, when our party deputy defends the country on the international scene, the PM comes to Bengal to defame our state,” said Mamata. “Abhishek Banerjee raises the voice for the nation, and the Prime Minister is busy blaming the opposition and our government.” The Chief Minister of Bengal made a strong exception to the remark of “the Bengal Operation”, describing him as an insult to the People of the State. “Modi has lacked respect to the women of Bengal. We respect everyone but not at the cost of our own self -respect. How will he dare to say “Bengal Operation”? If this is the case, call the elections tomorrow. We are ready! “ She also retaliated on BJP's accusations about Bengal anarchy by showing recent controversies involving BJP leaders. “Are you not ashamed of what happened in Madhya Pradesh?” As if a blue film was played in the street! ” She said, in a veiled reference to a viral video of a man performing obscene acts on a highway. The BJP has denied links to humans. By calling the “very intelligent” BJP and the “ignorant” opposition in the eyes of the ruling party, Mamata Banerjee said that the time for these politically loaded operations showed that the BJP was desperate to divert attention. “The Sindoor operation was only a political take. All the opposition parties are united and stretched out in the world, and at the time, Holi was played,” she added. His remarks occurred a few hours after Prime Minister Modi accused the Government of the TMC of “cruelty and indifference” following recent violence in Murshidabad and Malda. The PM also allegedly alleged that the government government blocked central well-being regimes and made politics instead of focusing on development. PM Modi used the term nirmamta a piece on the name of Mamata Banerjee, which means cruelty in Hindi to frame its attack. Shortly after the PM's speech, Mamata Banerjee retaliated and countered her allegations. His party, the Trinamool congress, also published a caricature of the PM Modi with the words “PM Modi after the Didi press conference”. “Here (deserving major) Ne sach bol kar kaafi “nir-maamata” dikha di… (Didi showed Nirmamata by telling the truth), “said the Trinamool Congress. Posted by: Poorva Joshi Posted on: May 29, 2025

