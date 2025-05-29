Is the gold ticket for the red wall reform really? The guru elections exhibits the hidden trap arranged for Nigel Farage





Reform UK is on the right track to break the Labor Red Wall, with an exclusive GB News survey putting a five -point lead to Nigel Farage on Sir Keir Starmer among the voters of the Red Wall. The result is consistent with the previous projections that suggest that the insurgent party could exceed the historic Wipeout of Boris Johnson in 2019. Expectation of expectations The reform will be supported by the polls, but they could exaggerate the impact of the red wall on the party's electoral prospects, estimates the elections at the John Curtice guru. “The so -called vote of the red wall that the Labor party has – and they have – the reform probably already milked,” Curtice told Times Radio on Wednesday. According to a Nigel Farage survey Getty The Guru explained that one of the main things that work had not done between 2019 and 2024 was “to increase support among those who voted for leave”. These voters who abandoned the party in 2019 did not return on July 4 of last year but migrated to other parties, he explains, adding that this fragmentation explains why political experts described the starmer landslide as “without love”. Meanwhile, an overwhelming majority (80%) of those who say they would like to join the block voted to starmer last year. This suggests that the base of the red wall has its limits and that the reform could be at its “peak”, so the party must adjust its messaging accordingly, says Curtice. Latest developments They still operate in a “niche market,” Curtice told GB News. The survey highlights the dangers of becoming a single party. For example, the strongest attraction in the reform is its position on immigration. A recent opinion survey for the observer noted that 72% of voters cited immigration as their most important problem. However, a distinct IPSOS survey of January noted that several conservative voters are not satisfied with the position of the party on immigration, but would still vote for them on the basis of other questions such as the NHS or the economy. Therefore, if the main parties approach this corner problem, the reform could lose its support. Keir Starmer caught fire in Nigel Farage Getty The Farage Party is clearly aware of this. The reform reported that they would expand the welfare state by removing the advantages of two children and in the restaurant of the winter fuel allowance in order to go beyond work. Starmer said he considered the popularity of the reform as a real threat, deeming necessary to slam the party's economic proposals as “Liz Truss again”. The work has undergone additional pressure thanks to the speculated return to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson obtained first-rate support of only 12% of Red Wall voters, which put him 15 points behind the reform leader of the United Kingdom at 27%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/politics/labour-red-wall-nigel-farage-reform-uk-golden-ticket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos