Why did Elon Musk leave Donald Trumps administration? | Elon Musk News





The billionaire and the head of Tesla, Elon Musk, left his role as head of the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government (DOGE), in which he was responsible for reducing federal spending, while he approaches the maximum limit of his mandate as a special government advisor.

His departure comes just after his first major public disagreement with President Donald Trump on the bill on the tax and expenditure budget, which was adopted by the Chamber of American Representatives under the Republican, on May 22 by one vote.

In an article on X on Wednesday, Musk said that his time with the administration had ended.

I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce unnecessary expenses, the founder of SpaceX wrote.

While my time scheduled as an employee of the special government will end, I would like to thank the president @realdonaldtrump for the advisability of reducing unnecessary expenses.

The @doge mission will only strengthen over time because it becomes a way of life throughout the government.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2025

Musk, who was appointed by Trump to lead Doge, saw his mandate at the White House tainted by the controversy, in particular triggered by his attempt to dismantle the American Agency for International Development (USAID), an agency dedicated to the distribution of foreign aid.

With the departure of musks, what will become of Doge? And what heritage leaves Tesla's CEO?

How long has Musk lasted at Doge?

Musks as an employee of the special government in the Trump administration meant that he had the right to serve only for 130 days over a period of 365 days and was not encouraged to use government roles for any monetary gain.

The term Musks lasted just over four months, a few days before the maximum legal limit.

At the end of April, Musk said that he would soon be back on his own companies and that his time allowance in Doge would drop considerably from May.

However, Musk noted that he would spend a day or two a week on government issues as long as the president would like me to do so, as long as that is useful.

Why is the musk in disagreement with Trumps tax and expenses?

In a clip of an interview with News Channel CBSS Sunday Morning Program, released on Tuesday, Musk revealed that he was disappointed to see the massive spending bill.

According to him, the large -scale budgetary bill, also known as Big Beautiful Bill, increases the budget deficit and undermines its work at Doge.

I think that an invoice can be tall or it can be beautiful. But I don't know if it may be both. My personal opinion, journalist David Pogue told Musk.

Trump firmly defended the bill on Wednesday. We will negotiate this bill, and I am not satisfied with certain aspects, but I am delighted by other aspects, Trump told journalists in the White House. This is the way they go.

Tesla and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, and American president Donald Trump [File: Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

The budget bill extends over more than a thousand pages and describes various internal policy objectives favored by the Trump administration.

Among its provisions are measures that extend the tax reductions introduced during the first presidential term of Trumps in 2017. The bill also stimulates the financing of the trumps proposed by mass deportation and for security along the American-Mexican border.

The disagreement on the tax bill and spending was one of the many challenges encountered by Musk during his stay in the White House.

What else does he disagree with the Trump administration?

Musk realized several officials of Trump during his visit to the White House, notably the commercial advisor of the presidents, Peter Navarro, whom he called a moron on a radical increase in commercial prices around the world. Musk also declared publicly that it would be more favorable to foreseeable tariff structures, in addition to free trade and lower rates.

In April, the founder of SpaceX expressed his hopes for a zero-tail situation between the United States and Europe. Instead, Trump threatened to impose a 50% rate on European Union goods unless the two parties can accept a trade agreement.

What will happen to Doge now?

Trump established DOGE by the executive decree the day he was sworn in on January 20. With the departure of musks, it is not clear which fate is waiting for the agency, because Trump has not yet named anyone to replace it.

Musk received a mandate to reduce federal funding, which included reducing governments, termination of government contracts and attempted to close entire agencies. In February, he and Trump both said that they had uncovered billions of dollars in fraud linked to diversity and climatic regimes within the government. It turned out to be largely false or misleading.

In his article on Wednesday, Musk said: the Doge mission will not strengthen with time that it becomes a way of life throughout the government.

However, Colleen Graffy, former American diplomat and law professor at Pepperdine University in California, said that Doges Future was on fragile field. Doge's power came from the richest man in the world, Musk, having the ear of the most powerful person in the world, Trump, she told Al Jazeera. Doge will probably have trouble for a while, but without musk, and with the legal affairs pending against him, his days are counted. It would be an appointment on the poisoned chalice for anyone can take. Tax reductions prevail over any economy.

What will the Musks Doge Legacy be?

The role of musks in the Trump administration aroused great controversy.

He supervised major reductions in the number of federal employees and the dismantling of multiple programs funded by the government which have aroused many criticisms.

Elon Musks Doge was like one of his rockets exploding shortly after takeoff, demonstrating how not to do things, Graffy told Al Jazeera.

The difference is that for one, the learning experience is paid in money; For the other, the price is paid in human life, she added.

A major criticism against Trump and Musk focused on their decision to severely relaunch USAIDS operations.

A woman protests against Elon Musk apart from the construction of the American Agency for International Development (USAID) in Washington, DC, the United States [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

At the end of February, the main agency offices in Washington, DC, had been essentially closed.

After the dismissal of approximately 1,600 employees and the placement of approximately 4,700 more on leave, the staff had only 15 minutes to collect their personal effects and leave the building.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio later revealed that 83% of all the contracts managed by USAID had been closed.

In March, a federal judge from Maryland said that DOGE had probably violated the American Constitution by trying to dismantle the agency.

Lisa Gilbert, co -president of Public Citizen, a consumer rights group, described Doge as a destruction mantra.

Elon Musk’s heritage is lost livelihood for government critical employees, has embarrassed American education, the loss of funding for scientists and the violation of the privacy of the Americans, all in the service of the special tech-brillion corrupt interests, she told Al Jazeera.

The carnage is even more horrible internationally, because the muscles chainsaw will lead to the useless and unnecessary death of millions of people probably in the developing world.

Max Yoeli, principal researcher on the United States and Chatham House Program, said that the brief mandate of Musks had irrevocably changed the United States government.

Doges weakening the capacities of the state and the disruption of the research and development ecosystems of the Americas pose lasting risks for American economic prospects and resilience, even if the courts are still presented with legal problems raised by its approach, said Yoeli in Al Jazeera.

