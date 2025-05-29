Trump-Xe truce in fire while the United States targets Chinese students, Tech

Only a few weeks after US President Donald Trump said total reset with China following a commercial truce in Geneva, tensions are increasing between the biggest economies in the world.

The Trumps administration announced on Wednesday that it would begin to revoke Chinese student visas, while introducing new restrictions on flea design software sales and would have reaction documents in China. It came shortly after trying to prevent Huawei Technologies Co. from selling paces advanced all over the world, which prompted an angry reprimand from Beijing.

Geneva was positive because the two parties officially speak, said Alfredo Montufar-Helu, principal advisor to the China Center of the Conference Board. But negotiations have not really dealt with the fundamental problems that stimulate competition between the two parties. Head of all – Technological dominance.

While the American and Chinese negotiators have lowered the prices of attractive levels for 90 days, they must always conclude an agreement to rebalance trade – which has taken years in Trumps in the first mandate. The two parties also disagree on the role of Beijing in the illegal fentanyl trade, as well as rare earths and flea checks.

In a sign, any more important agreement is a way to withdraw, Trump has not yet spoken with his Chinese counterpart since his return to functions, although he suggests several times that such a call was imminent.

The repression against Chinese students – the second largest international group in the United States – was unveiled by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who before the adoption was sanctioned twice by Beijing. This has dissipated any notion that Chinese hawks within the Trump administration lose an influence, after trade officials in Switzerland showed a preference to disagree with Beijing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas described the policy of discriminatory visa during a regular briefing in Beijing on Thursday, the Mao Ning spokesperson saying that this would only undermine the world reputation of the Americas. This relatively limited response, as well as the fact that those responsible have noted any reprisals, suggests that Beijing is trying to avoid sending links to another tail.

However, the decision to put Chinese students under a new control highlights the deep suspicions underlying bilateral ties, the Republicans and Democrats now consider China as a major threat to American security. For its part, Beijing has launched an anti-escnide campaign which throws a wide net of suspicion on foreigners, especially from the United States.

John Moolenaar, president of the selective committee of the Chinese Communist Party, denied that American actions have been designed to target ordinary people in the Asian country. It was the assault of the Chinese Communist Party that drew up, he told Bloomberg Television.

Moolenaar represents American legislators who are skeptical about the influence of Chinese in the United States, including on campuses across the country. He accused Beijing of making Chinese students make his auctions and, earlier this month, co-signed a letter at Harvard University asking for information on his links in China.

The final objective is to have a relationship with China which recognizes the reality that their government evolves in a direction very different from what they had promised, he added.

Moolenaar obtained what he wanted when Trump moved to prevent Harvard from registering international students in the affirmations that the school leadership had coordinated with the Communist Party. American legislators allege that members trained by the university of a company sanctioned for alleged human rights violations.

This will only make misunderstandings, distrust and even hatred between two companies, said Wu Xinbo, director of the Fudan University Center for American Studies in Shanghai. I'm afraid that the Trump administration will find more crazy ideas and actions that affect China-US relationships.

Trumps strongly approaches contrasts with XI, which praised the exchanges of people to the popular as the basis of healthy American ties. The Chinese chief in 2023 undertook to bring 50,000 young Americans to China for five years to stabilize relations. Some 16,000 young Americans participated last year, according to Jing Quan, Minister of the Chinese Embassy in the United States.

Although it is not clear how the last policy will be applied, the expulsion of the Chinese students of the United States threatens to rekindle a flash point in the ties of the first quarter of Trumps. At the time, the United States revoked more than 1,000 visas of Chinese students and researchers, alleging that it stole American technology and intellectual property for the soldiers of China.

In China, the position of American hardening encountered disbelief and resentment on social networks. I cannot believe that Trump showed us in our life how speed is the American Empire, a user wrote on the Weibo platform of the Chinas X type.

The creation of a hostile environment for foreign students could repel talent to China. This is aligned with Bekins' ambition to strengthen domestic innovation, because XI transforms high -tech manufacturing into a key growth engine for the economy.

Chinese students made a critical contribution to the technological success of the Americas and the scientific leadership, said Jessica Chen Weiss, professor of studies in China of David M. Lampton at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington.

During the McCarthy of intense American suspicion, the main scientist of the Qian Xuesen rockets was prevented from continuing his scientific career in the country, despite the co -founded Nasas Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Caltech.

It was to benefit from Beijing, Chen Weiss said: he returned to China, where he helped develop a Chinese ballistic missile program.

___

With the help of Haslinda Amin, Qianwei Zhang, Allen Wan, Minmin Low and Lucille Liu.