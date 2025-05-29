Imran rejects the path of dialogue despite Gandapur's “important message”





KP cm Ali Amin Gandapur (on the left) speaks to the founder of PTI Imran Khan during an event in this un dated image. X @ Aliaminkhanptipti divided on conferences against the mobilization strategy. Gandapur alludes to the support of the keys.

Islamabad: Just like the hope of a new series of dialogues between Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and the Federal Government seemed to gain momentum would have encouragements from the main districts that the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, once again opted for mass mobilization during negotiations.

According to well -placed sources, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister, Ali Ameen Gandapur, had recently told Khan and his party leaders to have received a positive signal from good neighborhoods to launch discussions with the federal government.

These signals have been interpreted as an indirect sign of the establishment, which has moved away from direct political commitment with PTI in recent months.

However, when the message was transmitted to the PTI chief imprisoned, he would have refused the offer and asked his party management to prepare for the bustle of the street instead.

Party initiates claim that Khan remains convinced that public pressure remains the most effective tool for forcing a political breakthrough.

This marks the second major distribution of a possible dialogue initiative in recent months. In November of last year, another attempt collapsed when the management of the PTIS, allegedly under the influence of the former First Lady Bushra Bibi, decided to push her rally beyond Sangjani in D-Chowk in Islamabad.

This decision, the sources admit, alienated potential mediators and hardened the position of the other parties at a time when it would have been opened to talks.

Interestingly, this time, Barrister Gohar had transmitted Khans's approval in principle to respond positively to a public dialogue offer made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the prosecution of the National Assembly. The offer came following the rare exposure of the PTIS unit with the government and the armed forces during the recent border tensions with India.

However, in a week, Khan reversed his position during a later meeting with senior party leaders, citing a misunderstanding and reiterating that no negotiation would be unless they are directly with the establishment.

Familiar sources with internal deliberations said that CM Gandapur had informed the management of the PTI that there was a clear indication from influential power brokers to move forward with government discussions.

The leaders aligned with Gandapur thought that any understanding with the government would carry the implicit approval of the establishment and could open doors for legal relief for Khan as well as broader political normalization.

However, with the establishment firmly refusing to engage directly, attention has now turned to a delegation of Pakistani doctors based in the United States currently visiting Pakistan. Speculation is widespread that the informal efforts of the back chain could be channeled through this group to help break the dead end.

Despite the repeated setbacks, there remains a cautious optimism in certain PTI circles according to which dialogue remains the only viable path. But with Khan betting once again on the power of the street on negotiation, the dead end appears far from over.

It is believed that the decision to put pressure or prefer the agitation and the agitation to negotiations would certainly cost the PTI the opportunity to settle things before the announcement of any unfavorable decision in the cases of May 9 or the second reference to Toshakhana.

Mass mobilization to guarantee the release of Khan is apparently impossible, said a source, adding that the contradictory legal battle is not yet finished and takes time.

Originally published in the news

