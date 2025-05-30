



The American envoy Thomas Barrack praises the interim government in Damascus, calls for dialogue between Israel and Syria.

The United States envoy to Syria claims that the conflict between Israel and Syria is resolved while it was visiting the capital, Damascus and rented the interim government, while the political and economic thaw between the nation and the Western powers continues to rely. Thomas Barrack, who raised the flag on the residence of the American ambassadors for the first time since its closure in 2012 in the middle of the civil war of Syria, said that the resolution of the problems between Syria and Israel was to start with dialogue. I would say that we have to start with just a non-aggression agreement, to talk about limits and borders, he told journalists on Thursday. In recent months, the United States has started rebuilding links with Syria under its new administration. Earlier in May, the United States also raised sanctions against the country in a surprise announcement, offering a nation devastated by almost 14 years of war a critical rescue buoy. The European Union followed the days later. Barrack said that Syria is no longer considered by the United States as a state-of-the-art sponsor, saying that the question had disappeared with the Old Regime of President Bashar al-Assad finished, but added that the US Congress still had a six-month exam period.[Trainpres-chairbasharal-AssaddregimebeingFinISHEDBUTADDEDDTHATTHEUSCONGRESSTILLHADASIX-MONTHREVIEWPERIODEPERIODEPERIOD[formerPresidentBasharal-AssadregimebeingfinishedbutaddedthattheUSCongressstillhadasix-monthreviewperiod The intention of the Americas and the vision of the presidents are that we must give a chance to this young government by not interfering, without demanding, by not giving conditions, by not imposing our culture on your culture, said Barrack. Damascus reports, Al Jazeeras Mahmoud Abdel Wahed said that warming ties between Syria, the United States and other Western countries were a major change in the region's political dynamics. Wahed explained that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asaad Al-Shaibani, continues to meet representatives of Western countries and European Union officials and the United Nations, this will bring many advantages for the new Syrian administration and the Syrian people. It is a kind of recognition of the new leadership giving a chance to the new leadership to stimulate its economy, to bring more Western investment to help the government to rebuild Syria torn by the war, he added. Relations in Syria-Israel Since the Arab-Israeli war in 1967 and the subsequent occupation of the Golan Syrian heights, the two countries have had a difficult relationship. Shortly after Al-Assad was tabled in December following an opposition offensive by opposition fighters, Israel seized more Syrian territory near the border, saying that it was concerned about the interim administration led by Ahmed Al-Sharaa. Israel has led frequent attacks in Syria both during the al-Assad rule and since its evidence. At a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Al-Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, earlier in May, the American chief urged Al-Sharaa to normalize relations with Israel. Although Al-Sharaa did not comment possible normalization with Israel, he supported a return to the terms of a cease-fire agreement in 1974 which created a United Nations buffer zone in the heights of Golan.

