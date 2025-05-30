Here are all the celebrities that Trump has forgiven so far





President Donald Trump added to his list of celebrities forgiven this week, notably the stars of reality Todd and Julie Chrisley and rapper Nba Youngboy.

Trump's pardons and switches in his first mandate and so far in his second characteristic, a certain number of public figures, including several rappers and an actor who participated in the riots of January 6.

Here is a list of celebrity pardons granted by Trump so far.

Todd and Julie Chrisley

The stars of “Chrisley Knowsy Best”, which take place for 10 seasons on the American network, were released on Wednesday after obtaining their presidential pardons.

The Chrisleys were sentenced in 2022 for defrauding $ 36 million in banks in the Atlanta region and hired years of tax evasion. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years old and Julie Chrisley at 7 years old.

The president said that the couple had been “prosecuted because they were celebrities.

Julie and Todd Chrisley in 2016.Mike Windle / Nbcuniversalnba Youngboy

Rapper Nba Youngboy, whose legal name is Kentrell Gaulden, was pardoned by Trump on Wednesday.

Gaulden was sentenced to two years in prison in 2024 after recognizing that he had weapons despite a convicted criminal, according to the Associated Press.

“I would like to thank President Trump for giving me a forgiveness and giving me the opportunity to continue building as a man, as a father and as an artist,” said the rapper in a statement published on Wednesday on social networks.

NBA Youngboy performed in 2019.Cooper Neill / Getty Images Fillod Blagojevich

The former governor of Illinois was pardoned on February 10 following condemnations of fraud by wire, to lie to an FBI agent, attempted extortion and solicitation of bribes more than a decade. Blagojevich, a democrat, was dismissed and dismissed from his duties in 2009.

But between the tests and before receiving her 14-year-old sentence, Blagojevich also appeared on Trump's reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice”, as a competitor in 2010.

Trump commissioned Blagojevich's sentence in 2020.

Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, after being forgiven by President Trump in Chicago on February 10.

The actor and actor “Anchorman” and “Mr. Show” was one of the 1,500 pardons and the communated sorrows that Trump delivered in January to the people involved in January 6, 2021, attacks the American Capitol.

Johnston was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day to obstruct the officers during a civil disorder, a criminal offense in October. Even before his conviction, Johnston lost his role expressing a character in the animated program “Bob's Burgers”.

Jay Johnston at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.Fbilil Wayne

The star of Hip Hop Lil Wayne, whose legal name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was one of the 143 last -minute pardons of Trump and the communated sorrows of his first mandate.

Rapper “Lollipop” pleaded guilty to an accusation of federal weapons in December 2020 after carrying a handgun on a private jet from California to Florida. Carter has already been convicted of arms crime, which makes him illegal for him to have firearms under federal law.

Carter is also the founder and CEO of the Young Money Entertainment label.

Rapper Lil Wayne occurs in 2021.Paras Griffin / Getty Images Filekodak Black

Rapper and singer Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was pardoned alongside Lil Wayne at the end of Trump's first mandate.

The singer “No Fanckin” was sentenced to 46 months in prison for federal accusations after admitting that it was falsified information on federal forms to buy firearms, obtaining two handguns and a semi-automatic weapon.

Kodak Black occurs in 2023. Prince Williams / Wireimage File

