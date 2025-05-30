“Trump has always done goals”? Investors say that do not count on this





“Trump has always made goals”, or Taco, is a gibe who rocked the feathers of the American president, and the investors have now seen that this happens enough to know his game book. The sentence, invented by a columnist of the Financial Times, refers to the model of Donald Trump to threaten steep prices that vibrate the markets, to facilitate Market sale, which caused a recovery. “Trump's style in the negotiation of the agreements is that he blows and he blows, but he does not explode the house,” said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, in CNBC. In February, Trump announced a 25% rate on imports from Canada and Mexico, before putting them quickly on a 30 -day break a few days later. And at the beginning of April, Trump slapped the prices on more than 180 countries while degenerating a rate rate with China, sending shock waves on the financial markets. Global actions had a bloodbath in the days that followed. The American reference S&P 500 fell by around 12% between April 2 and 8, and the MSCI global index, excluding the United States, dropped by more than 8% during the same period. US government's obligations have also been sold. Yields on the reference yield at 10 years jumped by 10 base points between April 2 and 8, and the 20 -year yield increased by around 20 base points, according to data on LSEG. Three stages of the market reactions and then, on April 9, the president once again surprised the markets by reducing the 10% prices for almost all American trade partners for 90 days, leading to one of the largest gatherings of Wall Street. More recently, Trump announced on Friday 50% of the prices on the goods of the European Union, sending investors trembling during the long weekend of vacation, before returning to the decision on Sunday evening. American actions joined the following Tuesday, the first day of negotiation of the week after holidays. Trump realized that stock market and bond markets may have a powerful influence on his decision -making, said Yardeni, adding that the bond market had “forced” the president's hand to postpone “reciprocal prices” of 90 days. “He intimidates, he threatens. But there are checks and balances to what he can do as president,” said Yardeni. The American Federal Court on Wednesday judged Trump on Wednesday that his legal authority has survived by imposing “reciprocal” prices. There are three distinct stages of market reactions with regard to Taco, said Ray Shara-Oong of Aberdeen Investments, responsible for multi-active investment solutions in Southeast Asia. First, an initial deployment of Trump's aggressive policy is accompanied by a feeling of net risk. This is followed by a political walkback and a substantial rebound in actions. The last step is a “post-primlary ambiguity”, in which investors adopt a waiting approach after the initial market rebound, price tempting in Trump's next decision, said Sharma-Oong. The problems of trust with Trump that uncertainty make Taco a problematic bet, said market observers. “One day, the prices are increasing, the following they are” negotiable “. It is very difficult to create posts based on the conviction when the political leadership continues to change,” said Brian Arcesse, portfolio director at Foord Asset Management. Trump’s approach is also to harm the confidence of merchants in American policy and American assets, said the head of research on UBP actions in Asia, Calder Kieran. This was the case in April, when an exodus of American assets occurred, leading to a weakening of the dollar and a peak in the yields of the American treasury. Although these declines create attractive opportunities to allocate or enter a position in certain actions, investors have reiterated that they will stick to fundamental principles. “There is certainly a model here, but I would not always count on the” Trump put “, said Kai Wang, strategist of the Morningstar stock market, suggesting that investors remain with high quality actions with less withdrawal during the bear markets. Taco is essentially a more impactful version of Wall Street's currency, “Trump has put” in other words, when the markets start to fall and Trump acts to run them. “It can be dangerous to believe that a Put Trump is located in stone,” said Rob Subbaraman de Nomura. Indeed, the negotiation power of its administration is weakening while foreign markets and governments are increasingly believing in the establishment of Trump, which makes it a strategy less viable for him, explained Subbaraman. Billy Leung, investment strategist at Global X, is also skeptical about the long -term viability of the Trump. “The reaction of the price market has evolved. It is no longer just a background piece. The Put Trump has weakened,” he said. Investors should therefore move away from the names dependent on import and to companies that actively reduce supply chains and speed up investments in the remodeling of sensitive sectors, added Leung. “Companies are not waiting for clarity,” he said.

