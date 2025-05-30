Eternal recurrence of the summits of Brexit – Politico





The EU delegation has brought their usual toolbox: large fatty files from bureaucratic jargon; passive aggression; and gift baskets of the rules. The British responded in kind: tea, tight smiles and vague allusions to “regain control” renowned “common understanding”. Not quite also catchy. The large victories, alias “dynamic alignment”, were claimed by both parties on the mobility of young people and the softening of the concepts of food exports so gloriously not engaged, they could have been borrowed from a Tinder biography. In short: Great Britain agreed to let French boats hunt Haddock around the chain for the next 12 years, but only if they have received the right to sell cheddar in Belgium in return. National sovereignty has never had such a clear taste. Nige “rabies” Farage, in its reasonable and usual objective tone, described the “end of the fishing industry” agreement. Meanwhile, the former Prime Minister and the Allergic Man with Boris Johnson hair brushes simply labeled everything as a deliberate betrayal. The Brexit Power couple knows how to keep it chic. The summit ended in the usual burst of declarations, clumsy group photos, occasional love bomb messages and in the real European style, a joint press release by saying everything and absolutely nothing at the same time. God saves the agreement. Until the following summit. CApotion competition “Do you really think they bought our offer?” Can you do better? Send us an email to [email protected] or contact it on x @Politicoeurope. Last week, we gave you this photo: Thank you for all the entries. Here is the best of our postal bag, there is no price except for laughter, which I think we can all suit is much more precious than money or alcohol. Your holiness, do you have the all-powerful phone number for me? Pete and I want to make a new group of signals and, instead of a journalist, we want to add God.

By Mark Van Kranenburg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/eternal-recurrence-eu-uk-brexit-summit-may-2025-keir-starmer-ursula-von-der-leyen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos