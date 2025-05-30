The president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, and President Donald Trump hold a meeting in the White House





The president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, explained how the political framework of the central bank could adapt to more volatile inflation and to more frequent supply shocks. (Bloomberg)

The president of the federal reserve Jerome Powell met President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House for the first time during the president's second term.

“During the president’s invitation, President Powell met the president today at the White House to discuss economic developments, especially for growth, employment and inflation,” the Fed said in a statement.

“President Powell has not discussed his expectations in monetary policy, except to emphasize that the path of politics will fully depend on incoming economic information and what this means for the prospects,” continued the Central Bank's declaration.

“Finally, President Powell said that he and his colleagues on the FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] will define monetary policy, as required by law, to support maximum employment and stable prices and make these decisions based solely on a prudent, objective and non -political analysis. “”

Fed saw inflation, unemployment, risks of stability at the May meeting, minutes

President Donald Trump, on the left, shakes the hand of Jerome Powell, governor of the American federal reserve and Trump's candidate as president of the federal reserve, during an announcement of appointment in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on (Olivier Douliery / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The meeting between Powell and Trump comes after the president on several occasions called the Central Bank to reduce interest rates, while saying that the White House should have more authority over how the Fed establishes a monetary policy.

The white house's press secretary Karoline Leavitt offered an overview of the meeting at a press briefing, where she said that Trump “said that he thought that the Fed chair made a mistake by not lowering interest rates, which puts us in economic disadvantage for China and other countries.”

Leavitt were asked if the president had potentially discussed trying to withdraw Powell from his post, and the press secretary said it had not been discussed at the meeting.

Powell warns that the economy could be faced with more frequent “supply shocks”

Trump has repeatedly criticized Powell on the central bank's monetary policy decisions. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In April, Trump wrote in an article on social networks that Powell is “always too late and bad” and called for the Fed to move forward with “preventive reductions” of interest rates, comments which contributed to a market sale in the midst of a broader uncertainty on commercial policy.

He added that “Powell's dismissal cannot come quickly enough” and previously made comments on the potential power to dismiss the Fed chair. The president went back on the threat of dismissing Powell, telling journalists that he had “no intention of dismissing him”.

After the Fed decided to hold the stable rates for a third consecutive meeting in May, Trump wrote in an article on social networks that Powell is an “idiot, who has no idea. Apart from that, I love her very much!”

Goldman Sachs says that mine independence from the Central Bank has economic repercussions

Trump recently went back after threatening to dismiss Powell. (Images Kevin Dietsch / Getty / Getty Images)

Powell, who was appointed president of the Fed by Trump in 2017, said he would not resign before the end of his mandate if he was asked to do so.

He was also asked if the president had the power to withdraw him from the role and told the press that this would not be authorized by law.

A recent Goldman Sachs report has examined the risks of undermining the independence of central banks and concluded that it could contribute to higher inflation, a reduction in stock prices and a lower currency.

He also found that institutional changes to increase the independence of central banks such as Fed could reduce inflation in the following years.

